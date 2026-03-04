Galatasaray will travel to Anfield without their supporters after UEFA ordered the Turkish champions to play their next Champions League away match behind closed doors for visiting fans.

UEFA’s disciplinary panel fined the club 40,000 euros ($46,540) and barred their fans from attending the upcoming round of 16 second leg against Liverpool.

The punishment follows crowd trouble during Galatasaray’s knockout phase visit to Juventus on Feb. 25 in Turin.

In a statement, Galatasaray confirmed the decision and said they will appeal to UEFA’s Appeals Body.

The club did not detail the incidents, but reports from Italy pointed to disturbances involving visiting supporters inside and around Allianz Stadium.

Under Article 16 of UEFA’s disciplinary regulations, clubs are responsible for the behavior of their fans, including crowd violence, throwing objects and the use of pyrotechnics.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body reviews referee reports, security briefings and video evidence before issuing sanctions.

Fines and partial stadium closures are common. Away fan bans are reserved for more serious or repeat cases.

Galatasaray’s recent European history likely weighed on the verdict. The club were fined and hit with ticket restrictions after Europa League unrest in 2021. Earlier this season, UEFA also examined incidents during group stage matches, keeping the Istanbul giants under close watch.

The timing is critical. Galatasaray host Liverpool at Rams Park on March 10 with a full house expected in Istanbul.

Eight days later, they head to Anfield without their traveling support.

That absence could matter.

Anfield’s atmosphere has long shaped European nights, and Liverpool have been strong at home under Arne Slot.

Galatasaray, who reached the knockouts after an impressive group campaign that included a win over Liverpool in Istanbul, now face the challenge of silencing one of Europe’s loudest stages without their own voices in the stands.

The appeal must be filed within days and could be fast-tracked given the proximity of the fixture. Previous cases show mixed outcomes. Some bans have been reduced, others upheld.