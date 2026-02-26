The knockout stages of Europe’s top club competitions take shape on Friday as UEFA conducts the round-of-16 draws for the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League at its Nyon headquarters in Switzerland.

For the first time under the expanded league-phase format, the draws will not only decide round-of-16 matchups but also map the quarterfinal and semifinal routes, giving clubs a full view of the road to the finals in Budapest and beyond.

Galatasaray await English opposition

Galatasaray, Türkiye’s reigning champions, booked their spot in the round of 16 with a dramatic 7-5 aggregate win over Juventus in the playoff round.

Under UEFA’s new draw rules, the Istanbul giants will face one of two English Premier League powerhouses: Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur.

The 16-team round features eight seeded clubs, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Tottenham, Barcelona, Chelsea, Sporting CP, and Manchester City, who finished in the top eight of the league phase and will host the second legs.

The remaining eight teams, including Galatasaray, earned their spots through the knockout playoffs: Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Bodo/Glimt, and Galatasaray.

Round-of-16 fixtures kick off with first legs on March 10-11, followed by return legs on March 17-18.

The draw will immediately reveal the path to the final, offering a rare look at potential quarterfinal and semifinal clashes.

Fenerbahçe’s do-or-die scenario

Fenerbahçe faces a monumental task in the Europa League, trailing 0-3 from the first leg against Nottingham Forest.

A stunning comeback would see the Turkish side enter Friday’s draw as an unseeded team, potentially facing Real Betis or Midtjylland in the round of 16.

Eight teams already qualified from the league phase, Olympique Lyon, Aston Villa, Midtjylland, Real Betis, Porto, Braga, SC Freiburg, and Roma, will be joined by the winners of today’s playoff second legs to complete the round-of-16 field.

Matches are set for March 12 and 19, mirroring the schedule of the Conference League.

Conference League bracket

The Conference League follows the same structure, with the top eight league-phase teams seeded and playoff winners filling out the remaining spots.

The draw will fix the bracket through the semifinals, giving teams clarity on the potential road to the final. Turkish clubs are not represented at this stage.

These draws mark a pivotal moment in the 2025/26 European season.

Galatasaray’s round-of-16 entry offers a chance to test themselves against two of England’s elite sides, while Fenerbahçe’s fight for survival against Nottingham Forest could be a defining chapter in their continental campaign.