European football body UEFA has canceled Istanbul as the venue for a Europa League game between Beşiktaş and Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv after protests from the Turkish team.

UEFA ruled for a "neutral" venue for the Beşiktaş-Maccabi Tel Aviv match after the Turkish club opposed hosting the team amid a rising sentiment against Israeli aggression targeting Palestinians.

The country and stadium where the match, originally scheduled for Nov. 28, will be announced later, media reports said.

