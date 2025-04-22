UEFA is expanding its global footprint with the launch of a regional office in Istanbul, marking the confederation’s third overseas center after London and Brussels.

The new UEFA Istanbul Office, hosted at the historic Levent Mansion, will officially begin operations on Thursday, following months of negotiations spearheaded by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF).

Bridging continents and cultures, Istanbul now takes its place among world football’s decision-making capitals – a move that underscores both the city’s symbolic significance and its proven track record in hosting major international tournaments.

President Erdoğan to attend

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will headline the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, alongside UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, executive committee members, and federation heads from across UEFA member nations.

Ahead of the opening, a gala dinner will be held on Wednesday at the luxurious Çırağan Palace Kempinski, coinciding with National Sovereignty and Children's Day and the anniversary of the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

The dinner will gather UEFA executives and Turkish football leaders for a high-profile evening of celebration and diplomacy.

Istanbul’s rising star

The city’s elevation to UEFA headquarters territory comes as no surprise. Istanbul has already played host to:

2005 UEFA Champions League Final

2009 UEFA Cup Final

2019 UEFA Super Cup

2023 UEFA Champions League Final

And the future is just as bright:

2026 UEFA Europa League Final ? Istanbul

2027 UEFA Conference League Final ? Istanbul or Ankara (pending stadium readiness)

The Istanbul office will also play a key coordination role as Türkiye prepares to co-host the 2032 UEFA European Championship alongside Italy – a landmark tournament that promises to further cement the country’s place in European football’s elite.

A Strategic Move for a City at the Crossroads of Football and Civilization

UEFA’s decision not only acknowledges Istanbul’s logistical strengths and passion for the sport but also weaves the city deeper into the fabric of football diplomacy.

With the TFF’s continued backing, this office is expected to enhance coordination for upcoming tournaments, amplify Türkiye’s voice in European football, and attract further global events.