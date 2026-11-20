UEFA has renewed its demand for FIFA to explain why it abandoned a controversial proposal to open its commercial operations, including the World Cup, to private investors, accusing the governing body of withholding documents and failing to answer questions about the project's handling.

In a letter addressed to FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom and obtained by ESPN on Thursday, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and seven other European members of the FIFA Council criticized FIFA for failing to respond to questions submitted last month.

The letter said the questions were raised after FIFA President Gianni Infantino invited Council members to submit their concerns in writing.

"We did so. Yet, to date, FIFA has not answered any of those questions," the letter said.

UEFA also complained that FIFA had neither supplied the requested documentation nor indicated when it intended to provide a substantive response.

"Whilst we await a full and proper response to those questions and requests, and remain at a loss to understand the continuing delay, we nevertheless welcome the belated offer to review documentation," the letter added.

The latest intervention follows an Oct. 19 letter in which UEFA gave FIFA until Nov. 2 to address 42 areas of concern relating to the abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal and wider governance issues.

Grafstrom subsequently offered FIFA Council members access to key documents at the organization's headquarters in Zurich on Nov. 2, but imposed specific conditions on the review.

UEFA challenged those restrictions, arguing that Council members needed unrestricted access to relevant information to fulfill their responsibilities under FIFA regulations and Swiss law.

"Moreover, we believe it is important to receive an explanation as to why FIFA considers such restrictions necessary," the letter said.

The dispute centers on Infantino's proposal to establish FIFA Forward Enterprise, a subsidiary that would have allowed private investors to acquire minority stakes in FIFA's commercial operations, including those associated with the World Cup.

The plan sparked opposition from UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and CONCACAF, which raised concerns about transparency, governance and the lack of consultation with FIFA's member associations and regional confederations.

Infantino withdrew the proposal on July 31 following the backlash, ending plans to introduce private investment into the organization's commercial structure through the initiative.

At an October FIFA Council meeting, he acknowledged mistakes in the way the project had been handled, apologized and confirmed that the proposal had been permanently abandoned.

However, UEFA's renewed demands indicate that the decision to scrap the initiative has not resolved questions about how it was developed, who was involved and why Council members have yet to receive the information they requested.

The dispute also comes as Infantino prepares to seek another four-year term in FIFA's March 2027 presidential election. His potential challengers include French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo and Japan Football Association honorary president Kohzo Tashima.