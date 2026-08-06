European football's governing body is retaining its threat to boycott World Cups despite FIFA apologizing for its failed plan to open up its competitions to private investment.

UEFA on Thursday reiterated that it had lost confidence in FIFA President Gianni Infantino and said conditions to withdraw its boycott threat had not been met.

"UEFA's associations were very clear about the conditions attached to the non participation in FIFA competitions," it said in a statement. "First, the proposals to sell off the major competitions had to be withdrawn and secondly, assurances have to be made that such attempts to disfigure the game in this way will never be made again.

"These conditions have not been met. In addition, UEFA made it abundantly clear in its statement on Saturday that it has lost confidence in Gianni Infantino's presidency. That position holds."

It was another bruising day for Infantino, with global football players' union FIFPRO accusing him of "a profound abuse of presidential power."

The English Football Association has also withdrawn its support for Infantino's re-election.

Even Amnesty International said the "current crisis spotlights the need for governance reforms."

FIFA and Infantino tried to present a united front following a high-level summit in Morocco on Wednesday when it announced the president had the full support of top staff in attendance.

The world governing body also apologized to its 211 members for errors made over its controversial plan to sell profits in the World Cup through a commercial subsidiary and committed to "ensure they do not happen again."

FIFA said it hoped its meeting would "help restore confidence" in the organization after the turbulence created by Infantino's now-abandoned project, which provoked widespread condemnation.

UEFA voted to abandon FIFA competitions if it went ahead. And even after Infantino's hasty climbdown, Europe's governing body said it had lost confidence in FIFA's leadership – paving the way for a challenge to his presidency.

In its defiant statement, UEFA made it clear its position still held.

"Yesterday's announcement that some people employed by the FIFA president (and whose careers depend on his favor) agree with him changes nothing," it said.

UEFA did not say if ⁠teams ⁠would boycott FIFA's next event – the women's Under-20 World Cup in Poland next month.

For Infantino, the immediate priority has ⁠been containing the political fallout ahead of March's presidential election in Morocco, when ‌he will seek a fourth term through 2031.

⁠Infantino continues to enjoy strong ​support from many smaller associations, particularly across Africa and Asia, where FIFA development funding remains central to national soccer programmes, and he still appears well placed politically with no viable challenger emerging ahead of the election.