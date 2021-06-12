Denmark star midfielder Christian Eriksen received urgent medical attention after collapsing on the field during the first half of a UEFA Euro 2020 match against Finland on Saturday in Copenhagen.
Medical staff immediately rushed the field and performed CPR in an attempt to resuscitate Eriksen. Denmark players formed a circle around the medical staff in a bid for privacy.
There was no immediate word on Eriksen's condition.
The match was stopped in the 43rd minute. UEFA later announced the match was suspended due to the medical emergency.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.