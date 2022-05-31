European football body UEFA has confirmed an independent and comprehensive review of the chaotic scenes that marred Saturday’s Champions League final in Paris.

Liverpool supporters were tear gassed after waiting in huge queues prior to the clash against Real Madrid at the Stade de France, with the access problems leading to a kick-off delay of 36 minutes.

UEFA initially blamed the late arrival of fans for the delay before later issuing a statement blaming the issues on fake tickets.

The organization has now responded to calls for a full inquiry by confirming a review of the events will be conducted by Dr. Tiago Brandao Rodrigues, a member of the Portuguese parliament and former member of the World Anti-Doping Agency Foundation Board.

A statement read: "UEFA has today announced it has commissioned an independent report into the events surrounding the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on Saturday, May 28.

"The comprehensive review will examine decision-making, responsibility and behaviors of all entities involved in the final.”

It added: "Evidence will be gathered from all relevant parties and the findings of the independent report will be made public once completed and, upon receipt of the findings, UEFA will evaluate the next steps.”