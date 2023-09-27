UEFA announced on Tuesday that they will allow Russian under-17 teams to rejoin European football competitions, while the ban on senior teams, in connection with the Ukraine invasion, will continue.

UEFA said its executive committee reached the decision because "children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults."

The statement said that the Russian U17 teams could be reinstated to events even if draws have already been made. They are to compete without any national symbols and not on Russian territory.

"By banning children from our competitions, we not only fail to recognize and uphold a fundamental right for their holistic development but we directly discriminate against them," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said.

"By providing opportunities to play and compete with their peers from all over Europe, we are investing in what we hope will be a brighter and more capable future generation and a better tomorrow.”

UEFA also said that the ban of all senior Russian club and national teams will "will remain in force until the end of the conflict in Ukraine."

At the meeting in Cyprus, the UEFA executives named Warsaw hosts of the 2024 European Super Cup match between the winners of the Champions League and Europa League.

Albania's Armand Duka was appointed UEFA vice-president, taking the place of Spain's Luis Rubiales who resigned from the position and as Spanish federation president some two weeks ago over the affair around the women's World Cup final in which he kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent.

UEFA meanwhile also moved its 2024 congress on February 8 and the next Nations League draw from Madrid to Paris.

No reason was given, but the move comes in the wake of the affair around Rubiales who faces a criminal investigation in Spain and has been suspended by the world governing body FIFA.