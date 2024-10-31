UEFA has launched an ambitious, six-year strategic road map titled “Unstoppable,” aiming to elevate women’s football across Europe.

By 2030, UEFA’s new vision aims to build a sustainable ecosystem for the sport, with targets to expand professional leagues, increase player opportunities and solidify women’s football as Europe’s leading team sport.

Women's football in Europe has experienced unprecedented growth, seeing a surge in player numbers, higher standards and increased competition.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin emphasized the federation’s commitment to maintaining this momentum, saying: “With ‘Unstoppable,’ we are not only laying the foundation for a sustainable future but also striving to make football the most-played team sport for women and girls across Europe. Our mission is clear: integrate women’s football into the heart of the European sports community with enduring passion.”

"Unstoppable" is a collaborative effort shaped by stakeholders across Europe, including the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), which shares similar goals under its slogan “It’s Time for Women’s Football.”

The initiative outlines four long-term objectives through eight strategic priorities, building on UEFA’s initial strategy, “Time to Act,” and marking a new era for women’s football.

League expansion

Currently, Europe hosts six fully professional women’s leagues with around 5,000 licensed female players.

UEFA’s road map aims to raise these numbers significantly.

By nurturing talent at the grassroots level, the federation seeks to create opportunities for players, coaches and referees in every European nation.

Nadine Kessler, UEFA’s head of women’s football, echoed this commitment: “Women’s football in Europe has never been stronger. Thanks to substantial investments, improved competition structures and the dedication of our partners, we’re reaching wider, more diverse audiences. Women’s football truly is ‘Unstoppable,’ and we’re invested in moving the game forward collectively with our leagues, clubs, players, fans and partners.”

Future investment

From 2024 to 2030, UEFA will invest 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in women’s football initiatives, with additional funding from competition revenue.

Following the success of the revamped national competition format, UEFA will roll out a refreshed UEFA Women’s Champions League and a second-tier club tournament starting next season, adding more layers to Europe’s competitive landscape.

Türkiye has been making strides in women’s football, with groundbreaking achievements like Galatasaray’s recent appearance in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, marking the first time a Turkish team has reached this level.

The women’s national team also reached a historic milestone by playing in the playoffs for the 2025 UEFA Women’s European Championship, following an undefeated run in the UEFA Nations League C.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s U-17 and U-19 women’s teams are preparing for UEFA European Championship qualifiers against some of Europe’s strongest teams, solidifying their place on the international stage.

The TFF’s “New Generation on the Field” project, supported by BtcTurk, is underway, identifying talent across 21 cities for the U-17 and U-15 national teams.

Lasting legacy

The TFF continues to push for professionalization within its women’s leagues, with a goal to fully professionalize by the 2026-2027 season.

Already, the leagues feature 180 teams and over 11,000 licensed female players across the country. Ural Aküzüm, TFF’s board member in charge of women’s and amateur football, stated: “Women’s football is a rising star globally, and UEFA’s ‘Unstoppable’ strategy is pivotal. In Türkiye, major clubs have entered women’s football, fueling fierce competition. Our top league has reached new heights, and we’re thrilled to support UEFA’s vision.”

In addition to these competitive strides, the TFF and UEFA have collaborated on projects like the U17 Girls Championship, now transitioned into the U-17 Girls Development League, supporting young players.

FIFA’s recent contribution of 600,000 euros toward TFF’s women’s programs will further aid talent development.

With increased funding, enhanced infrastructure, and significant support from UEFA and FIFA, women’s football in Türkiye is positioned for continuous growth.

The TFF’s efforts include founding a Women’s Super League Union and lobbying for women’s football Süper Lig to achieve professional status.

“We’re committed to growing women’s football across Türkiye,” added Aküzüm, noting that substantial salary increases – some between 500% and 1000% – reflect the dedication to the sport’s progress. “With UEFA’s ‘Unstoppable’ strategy, we look forward to an era where women’s football will thrive on every level, from grassroots to the international stage.”