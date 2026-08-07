Uganda international and SC Villa captain David Owori died Wednesday after being attacked near his home in Kampala, police and the club confirmed.

Police said the 27-year-old was critically injured by unidentified assailants Tuesday night in Makindye, a suburb of the Ugandan capital. Passersby found Owori unconscious and rushed him to a nearby medical facility before he was transferred to another hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses said the attackers beat Owori with paving stones before stealing his cellphone and other belongings and fleeing the scene. Police have opened an investigation and are pursuing leads to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Known by the nickname "Colgate," Owori played as both a right back and midfielder. He began his senior career with Vipers SC in 2016, moved to SC Villa in 2018 and later spent time with Velez CF in Spain and Utsiktens BK in Sweden before returning to SC Villa for a second stint in 2023.

Owori captained SC Villa to the 2024 Uganda Premier League title, ending the club's 20-year drought and securing its record 17th top-flight championship. He also represented Uganda in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in 2021 and remained part of the national team setup.

Mourners attend the requiem mass of the late David Owori, 28, Uganda international player and captain of SC Villa, who was critically injured by unidentified assailants and was later pronounced dead, at the St. Peter's Catholic Church Nsambya, Kampala, Uganda, Aug. 6, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) remembered Owori for the influence he had beyond his performances.

"David was not just a footballer," the federation said in a statement. "He was both a leader and an inspiration to a generation."

FUFA added that Owori led SC Villa with courage and humility, carrying the country's hopes and expectations whenever he represented the Uganda Cranes.

SC Villa called on authorities to apprehend and prosecute the attackers, describing the killing as a senseless loss for both the club and Ugandan football.

Uganda's Parliament observed a minute of silence for Owori, while government and sports officials called for broader action to improve security in Kampala.

His death came two months after Uganda rugby international Sydney Gongodyo was killed in the city following an attack by a mob that reportedly mistook him for a thief.