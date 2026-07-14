Galatasaray moved closer to completing the signing of French midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu after the 22-year-old arrived in Istanbul on Monday to undergo a medical and finalize his move from Burnley.

The reigning Turkish champions have reached an agreement with the English club, making Ugochukwu one of their first major additions ahead of the 2026-27 season as coach Okan Buruk continues reshaping his squad for another Süper Lig title defense and a renewed push in European competition.

Ugochukwu flew into Istanbul from France aboard a private jet alongside Galatasaray board member Abdullah Kavukcu, landing at Atatürk Airport's General Aviation Terminal, where he was greeted by waiting supporters and members of the media.

Speaking briefly after his arrival, the French midfielder said he was excited and happy to be joining Galatasaray.

"I am very happy and excited to be here," Ugochukwu said before greeting fans gathered outside the terminal.

He then left the airport for his scheduled medical examination and is expected to sign his official contract shortly afterward.

The move represents another ambitious statement by Galatasaray, who have prioritized strengthening the center of midfield with a player already experienced at the highest level despite his young age.

Born in Rennes, France, on March 26, 2004, Ugochukwu developed through the academy at Rennes before breaking into the first team as one of Ligue 1's most promising young midfielders.

His performances earned him a high-profile move to Chelsea in 2023 in a deal reportedly worth between 27 million euros ($31 million) and 30 million euros.

Although first-team opportunities proved limited at Stamford Bridge, the powerful midfielder continued his development through spells away from the London club, including time with Southampton before joining Burnley.

Despite Burnley's difficult Premier League campaign, Ugochukwu established himself as a regular starter, logging more than 2,300 league minutes while contributing three goals and one assist. His consistent performances highlighted the qualities that made him one of Europe's highly rated young midfielders.

Standing nearly 1.90 meters (6 feet, 3 inches), Ugochukwu is known for his athleticism, physical strength and defensive awareness.

Comfortable as both a defensive midfielder and a box-to-box midfielder, he excels at winning possession, breaking up opposition attacks and driving forward in transition, attributes that fit Buruk's high-intensity style of play.

He has represented France at several youth levels, including the Under-21 national team, although he also remains eligible to play internationally for Nigeria through his family heritage.

Reports indicate Galatasaray have structured the transfer as an initial loan with an obligation or heavily appearance-based option to buy.

The overall package is expected to be worth just under 30 million euros, underlining the club's long-term commitment to one of Europe's emerging midfield talents.

The transfer also reflects Galatasaray's growing strategy of recruiting young players with Premier League experience who can make an immediate impact while retaining significant resale value.

Once the medical is completed and the paperwork finalized, the club is expected to officially unveil Ugochukwu, with details of his contract, believed to run until 2031, and his squad number to be announced in the coming days.