The British government has called on FIFA to investigate Argentina's national team after several players displayed a politically charged banner about the disputed Falkland Islands during celebrations following their World Cup semifinal victory over England, an incident that could place the reigning world champions under disciplinary scrutiny.

Argentina defeated England 2-1 on Wednesday in Atlanta to secure a second consecutive World Cup final appearance, but the jubilant celebrations were quickly overshadowed by controversy.

As players celebrated with supporters after the final whistle, several members of the squad, including Lisandro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso, held up a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" ("The Malvinas are Argentine"), echoing Argentina's longstanding claim over the South Atlantic islands known in Britain as the Falkland Islands.

The banner, apparently handed to the players by fans in the stands, was displayed as the team acknowledged supporters, raising questions over whether the players breached FIFA regulations prohibiting political messaging during official matches and stadium events.

The governing body's Stadium Code of Conduct explicitly bans banners, flags, clothing and other materials deemed political, offensive or discriminatory inside World Cup venues. FIFA had not publicly commented on the incident as of Thursday.

Britain swiftly condemned the display.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle described the players' actions as "entirely inappropriate" and urged FIFA to investigate, arguing that political disputes have no place on football's biggest stage.

"Politics needs to be separate from football," Kyle told the BBC.

"In fact, the World Cup has one of its central tenets that politics is separate from football. That is now a matter for FIFA. I expect FIFA to do its investigation thoroughly."

Speaking later to BBC Radio, Kyle praised England's players for their conduct following the defeat.

"I'm really proud of our team and the dignity that they showed, and that was in real contrast to what we saw with the Argentine team last night," he said. "I really do hope that FIFA do a proper investigation into it."

The incident reignited one of the world's longest-running territorial disputes, one that has frequently spilled into sporting rivalries between the two nations.

The Falkland Islands, known in Argentina as the Islas Malvinas, are a British Overseas Territory with a population of roughly 3,500 people. The archipelago lies about 300 miles (480 kilometers) off Argentina's coast but approximately 8,000 miles (13,000 kilometers) from the United Kingdom.

Argentina maintains the islands were unlawfully seized by Britain in 1833 after the country gained independence from Spain in 1816. Britain argues its claim dates to 1765 and says it reasserted control in 1833 after removing Argentine forces attempting to establish sovereignty.

The dispute erupted into war in 1982 when Argentina invaded the islands. Britain retook the territory after a 10-week conflict that claimed the lives of 649 Argentine military personnel, 255 British service members and three island residents. Britain has retained control ever since, while most islanders have consistently expressed their desire to remain under British sovereignty.

Political tensions have long intensified football matches between the countries, with previous World Cup meetings carrying historical significance beyond the sport.

The banner controversy is also not the first politically sensitive incident during this year's tournament.

Last month, Iranian-American fans displayed pre-revolutionary Iranian flags during Iran's World Cup matches in Los Angeles, although those games proceeded without disciplinary action.