Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk scored again at the European Championship in Ukraine’s 2-1 victory over North Macedonia Thursday.

Yarmolenko netted from close range in the 29th minute after Oleksandr Karavaev’s flick from a corner. He then released Yaremchuk on the right flank five minutes later to double the lead with a low shot past onrushing goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

The two forwards also scored in the 3-2 loss to the Netherlands in the team’s opening match at Euro 2020. Ezgjan Alioski got the only goal for North Macedonia in 57th minute when he scored on a rebound after goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan blocked his penalty shot.

Ruslan Malinovskyi later had a penalty saved on the other end by Stole Dimitrievski. It was awarded for a handball after a video review.

Ukraine now has three points in Group C while North Macedonia has zero and is facing elimination from the tournament.