Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk scored again at the European Championship in Ukraine’s 2-1 victory over North Macedonia Thursday.
Yarmolenko netted from close range in the 29th minute after Oleksandr Karavaev’s flick from a corner. He then released Yaremchuk on the right flank five minutes later to double the lead with a low shot past onrushing goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.
The two forwards also scored in the 3-2 loss to the Netherlands in the team’s opening match at Euro 2020. Ezgjan Alioski got the only goal for North Macedonia in 57th minute when he scored on a rebound after goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan blocked his penalty shot.
Ruslan Malinovskyi later had a penalty saved on the other end by Stole Dimitrievski. It was awarded for a handball after a video review.
Ukraine now has three points in Group C while North Macedonia has zero and is facing elimination from the tournament.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.