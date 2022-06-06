Wales crushed war-ravaged Ukraine's dreams of reaching the Qatar 2022 World Cup after winning the playoff finals 1-0 Sunday.

The win ended Wales's 64-year wait for a place in the World Cup finals.

An own goal from Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko, who headed a Gareth Bale free kick into his own net, decided the contest.

It was a cruel way for Ukraine's qualification effort to end with Oleksandr Petrakov's side, who beat Scotland in the playoff semifinal, again showing a level of football that would have certainly merited a place in November's 32-team tournament.

With half the team not having played competitive club football since the Russian invasion in February and with their nation's tragedy never far from their minds, Ukraine deserves huge credit for coming so close to making the finals for the second time in its country's history as an independent nation.

"We did everything we could. I want to say sorry that we didn’t score but this is sport," said Petrakov.

"I do not have any criticism of any player in the team."

There were emotional scenes at the end of the game as Ukraine's disappointed players showed their appreciation to their more than 2,000 supporters at the Cardiff City Stadium.

They were then joined by the Wales players who before undertaking their own lap of honor also saluted the Ukrainian fans.

The home crowd created a rousing atmosphere before the match with an outstanding rendition of their national anthem but despite the loud and passionate atmosphere, Ukraine was on top from the outset.

Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey was busy in the opening half making three vital saves to keep the score level.

Wales' striker Gareth Bale celebrates after hitting a free kick and Ukraine scoring an own goal in the FIFA World Cup 2022 playoff final, Cardiff, Wales, June 5, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Oleksandr Zinchenko had the ball in the net, from a quickly taken free-kick but Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz had not blown his whistle and the effort was ruled out.

Hennessey did well to deny Roman Yaremchuk after he found himself clear on goal and then the Wales keeper was alert to get down to a dangerous Zinchenko drive and then to smother the ball at the feet of Viktor Tsygankov.

It was against the run of play then when Wales grabbed the lead in the 34th minute, Bale fired a low free-kick from 25 meters out and Yarmolenko's stooping, attempted header clear, flew into the net past the helpless Georgiy Bushchan.

Aaron Ramsey missed a great chance to double Wales' lead after the break, side-footing wide from a great position and then Neco Williams drilled a well-struck shot against the post.

But Wales, who last appeared in the World Cup finals in 1958, had Hennessey to thank again as he pulled off a fine one-handed save from substitute Artem Dovbyk's powerful header, six minutes from the end.

The crowd rightly sang Hennessey's name in the final minutes, the first of many songs that are sure to be sung long into the Welsh night.

"It's the greatest result in the history of Welsh football. We're all ecstatic," said Wales captain Bale.

"It's what dreams are made of and what we've been working for since we started. It's for all of our amazing fans – I can't describe the feeling."

Ukrainian supporters react as they watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 playoff final against Wales, Kyiv, Ukraine, June 5, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Ukrainians heartbroken

Some 2,300 kilometers (1,400 miles) from Cardiff, hopeful Ukrainian fans had gathered in a Kyiv pub.

But after several anxious missed chances by the Ukraine players, silence greeted the final whistle.

"(There is) strong disappointment. Many people wanted this victory, this victory was very necessary for the Ukrainian people," Pavlo, a 32-year-old IT specialist, told AFP minutes after the game ended.

"I think the guys have given their all. (This is) bad luck. The statistics show that the advantage was on our side. But bad luck, it happens."

Success would have brought some joy to a nation ravaged by war.

"For each of us, this would be moral support," Oleksiy Pavlov, a 23-year-old marketer, told AFP while hoping for victory during a break in the match.

"It would be support for those regions that are currently under fire, or for those that are under occupation."