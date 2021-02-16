Yeni Malatyaspor's veteran Turkish striker Umut Bulut is on the verge of breaking the all-time appearance record in Turkey's top-tier Süper Lig.

Bulut, 37, is currently tied on 503 Süper Lig appearances with Fenerbahce legend Oğuz Çetin, official league broadcaster beIN SPORTS Türkiye said on Twitter Monday.

His 503rd appearance was on Monday against Antalyaspor.

The experienced forward has scored 163 goals in 503 Süper Lig appearances.

Bulut previously played for Süper Lig clubs like Ankaragücü, Trabzonspor, Galatasaray and Kayserispor.

He joined Yeni Malatyaspor in 2020 and has a contract with the club through June.

Bulut helped Galatasaray win two Süper Lig titles in 2013 and 2015.

He has also won four Turkish Cups – three with Galatasaray (2014, 2015 and 2016) and one with Trabzonspor (2010).