Football enthusiasts worldwide will now have an annual celebration dedicated to the world's most beloved sport on May 25.

The United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday designating May 25 as World Football Day.

Known as soccer in the U.S., the sport's global significance is highlighted by this decision.

The chosen date commemorates the 100th anniversary of the first international football tournament, where all regions were represented. This historic event took place on May 25, 1924, during the summer Olympic games in Paris.

The resolution was met with applause from diplomats in the assembly chamber as General Assembly President Dennis Francis sealed its adoption with a gavel. It was co-sponsored by over 160 countries, emphasizing the universal appeal and importance of football.

Libya's U.N. Ambassador Taher El-Sonni, who introduced the resolution, told the assembly, "Football, or soccer as others call it, is the No. 1 game played and followed around the globe."

But he stressed that football is more than just a game played by all ages on streets, in villages, schools, and courtyards for fun and in competitions.

Because of its "unparalleled position" in the world of sports, El-Sonni said, "football serves as a universal language spoken across the globe, cutting across national, cultural, and socio-economic barriers."

He said the game has become "a pivotal platform" championing gender equality and social inclusion, "a common ground where individuals from varying backgrounds converge, promoting mutual understanding, tolerance, respect, and solidarity."

The resolution acknowledges "the global reach of football and its impact in various spheres, including commerce, peace, and diplomacy, and recognizing that football creates a space for cooperation."

It also recognizes "the fundamental role" of football's international governing body, FIFA, and the important role of regional and national football federations, as well as relevant associations, in promoting the game.

The resolution encourages all countries to support football and other sports as tools to promote peace, development, and the empowerment of women and girls. It also encourages countries to adopt policies and programs to promote football and other sports and physical activities.

On May 25, the resolution "invites" all nations, U.N. bodies, international organizations, academia, civil society, and the private sector to observe World Football Day in line with national priorities "and to disseminate the advantages of football for all, including through educational and public awareness-raising activities."