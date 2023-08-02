The 2nd International Çankırı Salt Festival kicked off on Tuesday with a unique "Salt Football Tournament."

Hosted by the Çankırı Municipality, this extraordinary event saw footballers taking to the field with bare feet, battling fiercely on a ground covered entirely with salt.

The festival's opening match witnessed Artı Mühendislik taking on Korgun Belediyespor, with the latter emerging victorious in a thrilling 3-1 contest.

With four different tournaments planned across football, volleyball, basketball and foot tennis, the festival promises an exciting blend of sports and entertainment on the salty terrain.

Nestled in the heart of Cumhuriyet Mahallesi Necip Fazıl Kısakürek Caddesi Karatekin Park, the unique salt-covered field emerged as the centerpiece of the festival.

Nearly 10 trucks of salt were hauled in to create the ground, setting the stage for some unforgettable moments in sports history.

Çankırı Mayor İsmail Hakkı Esen, brimming with enthusiasm, spoke to reporters about his vision for the 2023 Salt Festival.

"We've unleashed the excitement of salt football today," Esen said, noting the overwhelming response the event received.

With around 120 teams participating across various disciplines, the mayor scored the first goal of the tournament.

He also expressed his delight in hosting a diverse range of artists during the festival, adding to the vibrant atmosphere.

Staying true to the essence of the Salt Festival, Esen highlighted the overwhelming joy experienced by both players and spectators during the salt football matches.

The concept, reminiscent of beach football but even more exhilarating, charmed attendees from various provinces.

Esen shared his ambitious plans for the future, envisioning a sustainable tradition of salt-themed sports.

Moreover, he proposed the idea of organizing intercity tournaments in regions known for their salt mines, further solidifying the uniqueness of the event.

Yunus Emre Yılmaz, a football coach at the Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports, was among the participants who lauded the Salt Football Tournament.

Yılmaz raved about the distinctness and beauty of playing football on salt, insisting that it should be on everyone's bucket list.

The unpredictable nature of the salt-covered field presented players with fascinating challenges, as they calculated how the ball would bounce and move in this unconventional setting.

Bünyamin Ayhan, an intrigued spectator, recalled witnessing the awe-inspiring spectacle of salt football during last year's festival.

This year, Ayhan made a special effort to witness the event again, marveling at its uniqueness and flawless execution.

Expressing his gratitude toward the organizers, Ayhan expressed his desire to participate in future editions, vowing to be part of the electrifying action on the salty pitch.