Manchester United's Scott McTominay managed a last-gasp strike to spare his team shame as it claimed a 1-0 triumph at home to Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday.

Arsenal also earned a 1-0 win at Bodo/Glimt with a Bukayo Saka goal to make it three Europa League victories in a row as it took another step towards securing the top spot in Group A.

United had 34 shots and dominated possession in the Group E encounter but only just managed to snatch the points.

In the other game in their group, Real Sociedad became the second LaLiga side to secure a top-two spot as goals from Alexander Sorloth, Diego Rico and substitute Roberto Navarro secured a 3-0 home win against Sheriff.

Real Betis, Fenerbahçe, Rennes and Freiburg all secured top-two finishes, which guarantee at least a place in the knockout round playoffs, earlier on Thursday.

United put Omonoia under pressure from the start but was frustrated and went into the break with the score at 0-0.

It continued to waste chances in the second half with boos ringing around Old Trafford until a crescendo of relief when substitute McTominay scored three minutes into stoppage time.

Saka strike

Arsenal got its winner in the 24th minute when Saka's deflected shot inside the box caught Glimt goalkeeper Nikita Khaikin off guard and bounced inside the lower left post.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka scores their first goal in the Europa League Group A match against Bodo/Glimt at Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo, Norway, Oct.13, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

PSV Eindhoven kept up the pressure on the Gunners with a 5-0 thrashing of visitor FC Zurich which took it to seven points behind Arsenal on nine. The Swiss side is bottom with no points and out of contention for the next phase of the competition.

In Group C, Betis drew 1-1 with AS Roma after Sergio Canales' goal was canceled out by Andrea Belotti but it was enough for the LaLiga side to secure a top-two position.

Ludogorets put pressure on Jose Mourinho's Roma as the Bulgarian side won 2-0 at home to HJK Helsinki to reach seven points above the Italians with four and two games remaining.

The Finnish champion can now only get a third place finish that secures a spot in the Europa Conference League.

Fenerbahçe and Rennes will finish in the top two in Group B after the Turkish side won 2-1 at AEK Larnaca, while Christopher Wooh saw Rennes to a 1-0 win in Krakow against Dynamo Kyiv.

In Group D, a hat trick from SC Braga's Vitor Oliveira was not enough to secure a win at table-topping Union SG as the teams drew 3-3.

Union Berlin stayed in touch with the leaders by winning 1-0 at home to Malmo after defender Robin Knoche scored in the 89th minute. The result means the Swedish side will finish bottom.

Lazio and Sturm Graz drew 2-2 in Rome, keeping Group F wide open, while Ferencvaros has the upper hand in Group H after a 2-1 home win over Red Star Belgrade, with Trabzonspor three points behind in second after beating visitor Monaco 4-0.