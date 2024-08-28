Uruguayan footballer Juan Izquierdo, 27, died Tuesday at a Sao Paulo hospital, five days after collapsing during a match.

Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo confirmed that the Nacional defender died at 9:38 p.m. local time from "cardiorespiratory arrest linked to his cardiac arrhythmia."

Izquierdo was taken to the hospital after collapsing late in a Copa Libertadores match at Sao Paulo’s Morumbi Stadium last Thursday.

Juan Izquierdo (Down) of Nacional is attended to by medical personnel during the Copa Libertadores round of 16 second leg match between Sao Paulo and Nacional, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Aug. 22, 2024. (EPA Photo)

The Uruguayan club posted a statement on social media, saying Izquierdo’s death is felt "in deep pain and impact in our hearts” and that "all Nacional is in grief for his irreplaceable loss.”

South American football’s governing body also paid tribute. CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez said he was "deeply sorry about the early departure of Juan Izquierdo."

"South American football is in mourning,” he said. Other federations, including those of Uruguay, Brazil and Argentina, also expressed their condolences.

In a statement Monday, doctors at the hospital said Izquierdo was placed in neurological critical care due to increased intracranial pressure. He had been on a ventilator since Sunday.

Uruguayan media reported that Izquierdo’s parents and Nacional executives were at the hospital in Sao Paulo. Izquierdo was married and had two children; his youngest, a boy, was born earlier in August.

Uruguayan national team players were among those expressing their condolences.

"Pain, sadness, it is hard to explain,” Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez said. "May he rest in peace. I wish a lot of strength for his family and friends.”

Uruguay’s first- and second-division football leagues were postponed last weekend due to concerns over Izquierdo’s health. Sao Paulo players wore shirts in support of the Uruguayan footballer before their 2-1 Brazilian league win against Vitoria on Sunday.

The Brazilian club also issued a statement following Izquierdo's death.

"We had days of prayers, union and hope, and today we are in deep sadness with the news of the death of Juan Izquierdo,” Sao Paulo's statement said. "Our condolences to the family, friends, teammates, Nacional fans, and all the Uruguayan people in this moment of grief.”

Izquierdo’s professional career began in 2018 with local club Cerro. He joined Penarol the following year but had limited playing time.

"Penarol is deeply sorry about the passing of Juan Manuel Izquierdo. We express our heartfelt condolences and embrace his family, his friends, and Nacional in this moment of so much pain," Penarol said on social media.

After leaving Penarol, Izquierdo moved to Montevideo Wanderers. His strong performances and sharp tackles caught the attention of Mexico’s San Luis in 2021, but he soon returned to Montevideo Wanderers. Izquierdo was signed by Nacional in 2022, played one match, and was then transferred to local Liverpool FC.

The defender was a key player for Liverpool in their campaign that led to the Uruguayan league title in 2023, the club’s first in more than a century.

Izquierdo returned to Nacional this year and competed for a starting spot with veteran Sebastian Coates, who also played for Uruguay’s national team. He appeared in 23 matches this year and scored one goal.

Almost two decades ago, Sao Caetano defender Serginho died hours after collapsing at Morumbi Stadium during a Brazilian league match against Sao Paulo. Doctors attempted to resuscitate him on the pitch while tens of thousands of fans watched in shock and players wept and prayed on the sidelines.

Serginho's death led Brazilian football executives to update health protocols to require defibrillators at every stadium. A defibrillator was used on Izquierdo as he was rushed to Hospital Albert Einstein.

"Such sadness, 20 years later,” former Sao Caetano player Anderson Lima said on Instagram. "May God comfort his family in this sad moment.”