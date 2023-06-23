In an exciting development for global football, the United States has been selected to host the inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup in 2025, serving as a prelude to the highly anticipated men's 2026 FIFA World Cup. World football's governing body, FIFA, announced the unanimous decision by the FIFA Council during a videoconference held at the home of FIFA on Friday.

"The decision was reached based on the United States' position as a proven leader in staging global events and because it would allow FIFA to maximize synergies with the delivery of the FIFA World Cup 2026, to the benefit of both tournaments and the development of football in the North American region," FIFA said.

Canada, Mexico and the U.S. will co-host the 2026 World Cup as the ultimate international football contest returns to North America.

The U.S. last hosted the men's World Cup some 30 years ago, in 1994. Mexico, on the other hand, hosted the World Cup finals twice, in 1970 and 1986. This will be Canada's first time hosting a men's World Cup tournament.

"As a next step, FIFA will engage with the relevant stakeholders to finalize the dates, venues and match schedule of this new tournament (2025 Club World Cup)," FIFA added. "The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be the pinnacle of elite professional men's club football, and with the required infrastructure in place together with a massive local interest, the United States is the ideal host to kick off this new, global tournament," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"With some of the world's top clubs already qualified, fans from every continent will be bringing their passion and energy to the United States in two years' time for this significant milestone in our mission to make football truly global," he added. Europe has 12 slots for the expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, while the host nation will have one.

Founded in 2000, the Club World Cup was last won by Real Madrid in 2022. The Spanish football powerhouse won it five times to be the world record holder. The next Club World Cup, the 20th edition of the competition, will be played in Saudi Arabia in December 2023, the swan song for the seven-team Club World Cup.