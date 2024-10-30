La Liga club Valencia's Copa del Rey match against Parla Escuela, set for Wednesday in Madrid, has been postponed due to the devastating floods affecting southeastern Spain.

The floods, exacerbated by Storm Dana, have tragically claimed multiple lives, prompting authorities to advise against all non-essential travel.

On Tuesday, Spain's weather agency, AEMET, issued a red alert for eastern Valencia as firefighters conducted rescue operations for those trapped in rising waters.

A person stands in a flooded street after the Spanish meteorological agency put the Valencia region in the highest red alert for extreme rainfall, Catadau, Valencia, Spain, Oct. 29, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Valencia, currently struggling at the bottom of La Liga, had previously issued a statement on X, emphasizing that postponing the match was the most responsible course of action amid the ongoing crisis: "The club considers that (postponement) is the most appropriate measure due to the serious consequences of Dana that we are experiencing in the province of Valencia."

As of Wednesday, reports indicated that the floods had transformed village streets into torrents, swept away vehicles and disrupted crucial rail lines and highways.

Regional President Carlos Mazon acknowledged the grim situation, stating it was still too early to confirm the number of fatalities, with many individuals reported missing.

Spanish national broadcaster RTVE reported that 51 bodies had been recovered in Valencia, as per the Civil Guard.

The storm's impact was felt across a vast area of southern and eastern Spain, causing significant disruptions.

A high-speed train carrying nearly 300 passengers derailed near Malaga, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Train services between Valencia and Madrid, as well as several commuter lines, were halted, stranding many travelers.

As storms are expected to persist through Thursday, concerns mount over the increasing frequency of such extreme weather events.

This year's severe drought has compounded the challenges for the region, leading scientists to link these worsening conditions to climate change.