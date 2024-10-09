Spanish football club Valencia announced on Tuesday that it is in contact with the Spanish Embassy in Singapore to monitor the situation of two fans reportedly detained for criticizing the club's Singaporean owner.

Valencia stated that the embassy has assured the club that the fans are receiving guidance and assistance.

Spanish media reported that the fans were detained after displaying a sign with a negative message for Singaporean businessman Peter Lim, the club's owner since 2014.

The sign reportedly read, "Lim Go Home," a slogan often used by Valencia supporters during matches in Spain.

Valencia fans have long been upset with Lim, claiming he has been using the team solely for business purposes.

Valencia said the Spanish league was also in contact with the embassy in Singapore.

Valencia, a league winner in 2002 and 2004, is currently 18th in the 20-team standings, having secured only one win from its first nine matches.

The team hosts last-place Las Palmas on Monday.