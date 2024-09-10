La Liga club Valencia announced Monday that it has launched disciplinary proceedings against forward Rafa Mir following last week’s sexual assault allegations.

"Valencia Football Club wishes to reiterate its firm condemnation of any type of violence in any form while respecting the legal presumption of innocence," the club said in a statement.

Spanish police arrested the 27-year-old on Sept. 2 after a complaint from two women accusing Mir and another man of sexual assault at the striker’s home.

A judge has ordered Mir's conditional release while investigating whether there is enough evidence for a trial.

"It is up to the judiciary to determine the timeframe and the proceedings to be followed regarding the alleged facts for which Rafa Mir is being investigated," Valencia’s statement said.

"However, Valencia Football Club has analyzed the situation and decided to take disciplinary measures."

Valencia said it would open disciplinary proceedings against Mir because "his behavior, during his time off, indisputably affects the professional performance expected of him as a player of this club, and damages the confidence our fans have in all of our players."

Mir, who has also played for Wolves, has denied the allegations of sexual assault.

He joined Valencia in July on loan from Sevilla, which signed him in 2021.