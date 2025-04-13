Liverpool edged closer to a second Premier League title with a dramatic 2-1 victory over West Ham at Anfield Sunday, extending their lead to 13 points with just six matches left.

Virgil van Dijk atoned for a costly error with a last-minute header to seal the win after West Ham had equalized late in the game.

The match was a mix of brilliance and drama.

Mohamed Salah set up Luis Diaz for the opening goal in the 18th minute, a sublime pass with the outside of his boot that gave Diaz an easy tap-in. Salah’s assist earned him a new Premier League record, with 45 goal involvements (27 goals, 18 assists) in a 38-game season.

However, disaster struck for Liverpool in the 86th minute when a miscommunication between Van Dijk and Andy Robertson led to an own goal from Robertson, levelling the score.

But three minutes later, Van Dijk restored order, powering home a header from Alexis Mac Allister’s corner to give Liverpool all three points.

“I heard Robertson shout, but these things happen,” Van Dijk said after the match. “We had time to make it right and luckily we did.”

Before kick-off, Anfield observed a minute's silence in tribute to the 97 victims of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

Fans then celebrated Salah's two-year contract extension with loud chants of his name.

Van Dijk, in his 100th match as Liverpool captain, expressed pride in his leadership role on a day filled with emotions.

Liverpool's victory kept them firmly in control of the title race, now just two wins away from securing the crown.

West Ham, still battling relegation, remained 17th with 35 points, 14 clear of the drop zone.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's Champions League qualification hopes took a hit after being held to a 2-2 draw at home by Ipswich.

The Blues struggled to break down a resilient Ipswich side, who took a 2-0 lead with goals from Julio Enciso and Ben Johnson.

Chelsea managed a fightback through an Axel Tuanzebe own goal and a stunning Jadon Sancho strike, but were unable to find a winner.

The result left Chelsea in fifth place, trailing rivals in the race for European spots.

Elsewhere, Wolves boosted their survival chances with a 4-2 victory over Tottenham, extending their lead over the relegation zone to 14 points.

Despite a brave second-half comeback from Spurs, Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha secured the win, leaving Spurs struggling in the league ahead of their critical Europa League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.