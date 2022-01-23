From 30,000 feet, Van looks like a winter paradise this time of year. One of Turkey’s easternmost cities, niched between the eponymous Lake Van and Iran, it is home to more than 1.2 million people.

The entire city is covered in heavy snow as the thermometer reads minus 4 degrees Celsius (24.8 degrees Fahrenheit). But, underneath the wintery blanket, Vanspor FK’s newly formed women’s football team was just warming up.

The scenes at the training ground resembled morning during a bayram as the players, most of them still in their teens, received their brand new kits and equipment – their eyes glittering with joy and hope.

Team coach Duygu Ike said: “This would be impossible even a few years ago. Girls don’t play football; that was the overwhelming opinion here. But, the times are changing.”

Vanspor FK, under its newly elected President Mehmet Avcı, wants to play a pioneering role in promoting women’s football in Van.

“We want to break down taboos. I see each one of you not just as footballers, but role models – for your team and for your community,” Avcı told the players before the training session.

The players, despite their young age, are very well aware of their roles. For each of them, to chase a professional footballing career here in Van is an achievement in itself, but they’re aiming much higher.

Vanspor's Esma Karakaya speaks to Daily Sabah during a training session, Van, Turkey, Jan. 22, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Vanspor)

'Open their eyes'

“We need to break the perception women can’t play football, they don’t understand football. People need to open their eyes. We have friends who are as good as any male footballer at this level,” said 19-year-old Esma Karakaya.

Born and raised in Van, Karakaya attends a special high school for budding athletes. “I’ve been playing football since I was young. I always felt an unbreakable tie with the ball and used to play in the neighborhood.

“When I wanted to turn professional, my family wasn’t really positive. Some of them said football is a man’s job. That actually spurred me on. I was determined to prove them wrong and I did. When they saw me on the pitch, my family became my biggest backers. Now, my parents often drop in to see me train,” she said.

Havva Bartu may have not faced any opposition from her family, but her road to professional football wasn’t easy either. “People used to catcall when I would play in shorts. But, that never held me back on the pitch and my mom has also been very supportive. She always wanted me to succeed.”

Ayşenur Beydüz, who plays as a midfielder, said: “All we need is support. Women footballers used to have very few opportunities in this part of Turkey. Hopefully, that will change with Vanspor.”

Beydüz’s footballing talent was discovered when she played for her high school team, but she had to wait for nearly three years just to find a professional team. Now she’s found one at Vanspor.

“I really want to thank Vanspor for giving us this opportunity. They have provided us with the necessary facilities, equipment and even transport, which can be very difficult for a women’s team to manage.”

Inspire others

Eighteen-year-old Deniz Menekliboğa agrees. A high school senior at Van Spor Lisesi, Menekliboğa said she got into football when her middle school teacher decided to form a girls’ team.

“We used to watch the boys play. Some of us wanted to play as well, but were always turned down because ‘women cannot play football.’”

Vanspor's Havva Bartu speaks to Daily Sabah after a training session, Van, Turkey, Jan. 22, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Vanspor)

“However, when we got the opportunity and support, we showed what we’re capable of. Our team became runner-up in a national competition. That also forced my family, who were not very supportive at the beginning, to change their mindset. Now, they’re my biggest supporters,” she said.

Besides professional football, Menekliboğa is preparing to pursue a degree in Physical Education and Sports.

“I want to become a teacher or a trainer. My first mission would be I want to inspire more girls to pick up sports. If I can become a teacher, I want to work at the remotest corners of Turkey, so I can discover the talent there and help them grow.”

Vanspor President Mehmet Avcı (C) speaks to the women's team prior to a training session, Van, Turkey, Jan. 22, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Vanspor)

Wind of change

Coach Ike pointed out how important it is to inspire the younger generation and discover new talents.

“I started a coaching career in the senior year of my college. We formed a municipality futsal team since we didn’t have enough girls playing football. It was so difficult that I had to assume a player-coach role.

“But, things have changed, people are more aware now and with this initiative from Vanspor, we can do a lot better.”

“We have a young team and we’re aiming for the TFF 2. Lig playoffs. I am confident we will succeed,” said Ike.

Vanspor President Avcı said, “For me, it’s more than football. No matter what sector we’re in, need to take responsibility to eliminate all kinds of gender discrimination.

Vanspor women's football team with coach Duygu Ike (C) before a training session, Van, Turkey, Jan. 22, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Vanspor)

“Unfortunately, the football industry is dominated by men. As a result, women’s football is always on the back burner, not just in Turkey, but everywhere in the world. In a country of 41 million women, this is not really acceptable. This inequality will not disappear unless we, as organizers, take affirmative action,” Avcı said.

He added that Vanspor took the initiative to form a women’s football team as a social responsibility project.

Speaking of women’s role in sports, particularly in football, Avci said: “We want to take a step further and hand over the responsibility of our women’s team to a woman organizer. I believe this could encourage more women to get involved. After all, it’s their club.”