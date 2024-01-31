Mustafa Eröğüt, the vice president of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), overseeing FIFA, UEFA relations and external affairs, participated in a lively dialogue with sports media representatives on Wednesday to delve into the upcoming game-changing developments.

Within the Video Assisted Referee (VAR) Center, the savvy VAR referee Mustafa Ilker Coşkun took center stage, offering a hands-on presentation on VAR positions and the inner workings of the semi-automatic offside system.

Coşkun painted a vivid picture of the technological prowess at play – a network of ten high-resolution cameras strategically placed in each Super Lig stadium.

These cameras, in real-time synergy with the VAR center, drastically slashed the review time for positions, animations and the broadcaster's feed.

For instance, in last week's matches, offside calls were swiftly adjudicated, injecting renewed pace into the game.

Coşkun underscored the progressive decline of human interventions in the game, giving technology a more prominent role.

VAR records

In an exciting move, Eröğüt revealed that the TFF is working to release VAR records from Süper Lig matches to the public.

Taking cues from Spain's La Liga, where VAR records are shared post-match, Eröğüt highlighted IFAB's approval to broadcast VAR conversations for educational purposes, suggesting a potential adoption in Türkiye.

Inside a Turkish Football Federation (TFF) VAR control room, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 31, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Currently undergoing tests, Eröğüt promised a quick announcement of decisions to the public.

Foreign observers

Eröğüt revealed a major shift in referee evaluation in Turkish football.

A group of ten senior UEFA officials and former elite referees will play a crucial role, constituting 50% of a referee's score.

TV observers will be absent, while on-site match observers in the stadium will have a 30% impact.

Survey results from 119 individuals, including VAR referees and match officials, will contribute 20%, signaling a significant change from the previous system where TV and match observers held 35% sway and survey results held 30%.

Expected to commence as early as the 26th week of matches in the Super Lig, this overhaul assures a renewed approach to referee evaluation, guiding Turkish football into an era characterized by transparency and accountability.

MHK winds of change

In a significant announcement, Eröğüt revealed plans to redesign the Central Referring Board (MHK), a long-standing initiative by the TFF in collaboration with the Clubs Association.

The restructured MHK will consist of five members, with three appointed by the TFF maintaining their roles, while two individuals recommended by the Clubs Association – without club memberships – will bring a fresh perspective.

Eröğüt clarified that the Clubs Association's recommendations would be impartial, adhering to FIFA rules.

As a new era unfolds, this change in the MHK's composition pledges a more inclusive and collaborative approach.

The meeting concluded with the arrival of TFF President Mehmet Büyükekşi and MHK President Ahmet Ibanoğlu, adding a touch of camaraderie as they engaged in light-hearted banter with journalists.