Renowned Turkish football coach Fatih Terim has provided testimony, shedding light on his involvement as a victim in what is publicly known as the "high-profit secret fund" scam.

Terim's testimony was recorded at the Bodrum Courthouse by the Bodrum Heavy Penal Court as part of an ongoing trial at Istanbul’s 41st Heavy Penal Court.

Fatih Terim revealed in his testimony that he became acquainted with Seçil Erzan, the key figure in the case, in 2016 or 2017 through Denizbank, where he was treated as a special customer.

The introduction came from Denizbank's then-General Manager, Hakan Ateş, a close acquaintance of Terim.

Ateş was someone Terim regarded as a friend, a guest in his home, and a trusted associate until the fraud case came to light.

"After these incidents, I severed all ties with him," Terim stated, highlighting that the bank's top management, including Ateş, was responsible for appointing Erzan as his private banker and overseeing her operations.

Routine turns nightmare

Over the years, Terim had grown accustomed to having bank-related paperwork brought directly to him for signing, whether at his home, training facilities or even before international travel.

This trust extended to Erzan, who frequently brought documents to Terim, often signing without hesitation.

"She would sometimes come to Florya, sometimes to my home, and I would sign the documents without even reading them. There were times when cash was delivered to the airport at my request," Terim said, emphasizing the deep trust he had placed in his private banker.

Loyalty exploited

Terim's testimony took a sobering turn as he recounted how he never questioned Erzan’s intentions, especially when she suggested that his funds should not go to waste and should be invested wisely. "When she said, ‘You haven't touched this money in the bank this month, let’s make use of it,’ I didn’t suspect anything. I trusted her," he said.

However, it later became clear that Erzan had never informed him about any specific fund or promised high returns.

She only mentioned that the money would be placed in the bank's custody accounts, which Terim now understands never happened.

The former coach of the Turkish national football team also learned, much to his dismay, that Erzan had been using his name without his knowledge to solicit funds from others, including close family friends.

"I later found out that she asked for money from many people around me without my knowledge. She even tried to get more from some. These are things I discovered much later," Terim said.

Despite being approached by several individuals regarding Erzan’s credibility, Terim consistently vouched for her, unaware of the web of deceit that was being spun around him.

Shocking revelation

Terim described a pivotal moment in April 2023 when his former players, Emre Belözoğlu and Arda Turan, informed his wife about the ongoing situation.

On April 8, 2024 Terim and his wife visited the bank, expecting a routine meeting with Ateş, only to be confronted by the entire upper management team.

"They asked if I had suffered any losses. I told them I didn't know yet, as I hadn’t conducted a damage assessment. Arda and Emre never said they sent money to Erzan on my recommendation. Anyone claiming otherwise is lying," Terim said, firmly dismissing rumors that he had directed anyone to invest in the fraudulent scheme.

Aftermath, ongoing struggles

As the investigation unfolded, Terim found significant discrepancies in his accounts, revealing a substantial shortfall between the funds he had deposited and withdrawn.

"A bank employee informed me via SMS that I should have around $3 million in a custody account. But later, Denizbank told me that such an account didn't exist," Terim said, underscoring the severe financial and emotional toll this incident has taken on him.

"I trusted a bank and its manager. One used my money, the other my reputation," Terim said, noting that the damage to his reputation was just as devastating as the financial loss.

Fatih Terim remains resolute in his pursuit of justice, stating that the truth must come to light, regardless of the personal cost.

He emphasized that the most critical issue for him is the misuse of his name and the attempt to divert public attention through this scandal.

Terim also addressed rumors of his alleged close relationship with Erzan, clarifying that while he trusted her with his finances, their relationship remained strictly professional.

He noted that he attended her engagement to his former lawyer as a guest but always maintained a respectful distance.

"This has been incredibly difficult to endure in silence, but my faith in the legal system compelled me to remain quiet until now," Terim concluded, expressing his frustration and the challenges he has faced while waiting for justice.

The indictment prepared by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office paints a damning picture of Seçil Erzan’s actions.

As a branch manager at a bank in Levent, she is accused of taking $2 million from complainant Bülent Çeviker, promising high returns based on personal trust.

When Çeviker couldn't reach Erzan, he reported the issue to the bank, leading to an internal investigation and a criminal complaint against her.

Erzan allegedly convinced various clients, including athletes and business people, to invest in a non-existent high-return fund by falsely claiming that notable figures like Fatih Terim and Hakan Ateş were involved.

The indictment reveals that Erzan created fake documents, complete with bank stamps and signatures, to deceive her victims.

Prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of 93 to 305 years for Seçil Erzan on charges of forgery and aggravated fraud committed during her managerial duties.

Co-defendants Ali Yörük, Kerem Can, Hüseyin Eligül, Nazlı Can, Atilla Yörük, and Asiye Öztürk face sentences ranging from 3 to 98 years on similar charges.

Another defendant, Rüya Sağır, is also facing up to 10 years in prison for aggravated fraud.

Terim has expressed his opposition to the potential use of leniency provisions for Erzan and Sağır, emphasizing his desire for full accountability in this case.