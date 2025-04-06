Aston Villa manager Unai Emery said his team will head to Paris for their Champions League quarter-final first leg full of confidence after securing a seventh consecutive victory.

Villa beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 to boost their chances of returning to Europe’s biggest stage next season, thanks to goals from Morgan Rogers and Donyell Malen in the opening 15 minutes.

They have real momentum as they set sights on a second successive year of Champions League qualification.

They could still do that by winning this year’s competition and now head to face Paris Saint-Germain for the club’s biggest game since their European Cup quarterfinal loss to Juventus in 1982.

"We are motivated. We’re excited," former PSG boss Emery said ahead of a return to the Parc des Princes.

"They are favourites but we are going to try to play those two matches, preparing as best as possible, competing, analyzing how we have to adapt to them, how we can impose and dominate with our structure tactically," he said.

"We are very motivated to prepare those matches," he added.

"It’s a different match to today, we are going to analyze and identify how we can face PSG. We are going to prepare two legs."

"Everything we are doing, we are analyzing and trying to get better. There are a lot of things positive and a lot of things I want to check we can do better," said Emery.