Monday's La Liga match between Villarreal and Espanyol at La Ceramica was postponed due to flooding risks, just minutes before the scheduled kickoff, the home side announced.

Both teams had announced their lineups, and players were amid warmups when Villarreal confirmed the postponement.

"Due to safety recommendations because of the risk of flooding from current weather conditions in Castellon, the Judge of Professional Competitions has decided to postpone today's match between Villarreal CF and RCD Espanyol de Barcelona, which was scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. CET (8 p.m. GMT)," Villarreal posted on X.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said in a statement that the clubs and La Liga would have five business days to propose a new date and time for the match. La Liga had previously postponed games in Valencia following a deadly fire in the eastern coastal city in October.

Villarreal are fifth in the league with 44 points. Espanyol are 15th, three points above the relegation zone.