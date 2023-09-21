Vincenzo Montella has been named as the new national team head coach of Türkiye, the country's football federation announced on Thursday.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) confirmed a 3-year deal with the former Italy and Roma striker on social platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The signing ceremony will be held on Sept. 27, the TFF said.

"We wish the new Coach of our National Team, Mr. Vincenzo Montella, every success in his task," it noted.

The 49-year-old Italian takes over from Stefan Kuntz, who was dismissed on Wednesday after a set of disappointing results.

Montella left his post as coach of Turkish side Adana Demirspor in June. During his tenure, he won 38 of his 76 matches.

He begun his coaching career with Catania in 2011. He later went on to coach Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Milan and Sevilla.

During his playing days, Montella had represented Empoli, Genoa, Sampdoria, Roma and briefly Fulham.

Türkiye have won 12 of Kuntz's 20 matches in charge, drawn three and lost five.

Türkiye will play against Croatia on Oct. 12 in Euro 2024 qualifier.