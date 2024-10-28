The stars of world football will converge in Paris on Monday for the Ballon d'Or ceremony, with Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior emerging as the frontrunner for the men's award, while Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati is the favorite to secure her second consecutive title.

This year’s men's shortlist marks a historic moment, as it is the first since 2003 that does not include Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, who collectively claimed the prestigious honor 13 times.

Vinicius, who has taken over Ronaldo's iconic No. 7 shirt at Real Madrid, is widely seen as the heir apparent to Messi's throne following a remarkable season in which he clinched both the Spanish championship and the Champions League.

"Vinicius is going to win the Ballon d'Or," Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti declared after his player netted a hat trick in a 5-2 Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund last week. "And not because of the three goals, but because of his character. He's extraordinary."

If the 24-year-old Brazilian showed why he is expected to take Messi's crown in Madrid's stunning comeback midweek, he was less influential in Saturday's La Liga Clasico as Real was comprehensively beaten 4-0 by Barcelona.

However, Vinicius' six goals last term were vital as Madrid lifted their 15th Champions League trophy, with the attacker scoring a brace in the semifinal and a goal in the final.

Vinicius has also become a figurehead in the fight against racism after being targeted on numerous occasions since arriving in Spain in 2018. He earned worldwide support in May 2023 when he confronted Valencia supporters after suffering abuse at their Mestalla Stadium.

The players expected to challenge Vinicius for the Ballon d'Or include clubmate and England star Jude Bellingham, as well as Manchester City and Spain's Euro 2024-winning midfielder Rodri.

Also among the nominees are goal machines Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal has an outside shot after a season in which he lifted the treble of La Liga, Champions League, and European Championship.

In the Women's Ballon d'Or, 26-year-old Barcelona and Spain playmaker Bonmati is expected to retain the title she claimed for the first time last season. She was again the outstanding player in a team that won its first continental quadruple of domestic league and cup, Spanish Supercopa, and Champions League.

Barcelona's dominance in the women's game is reflected in the number of nominees the Catalan club boasts, with attackers Caroline Graham Hansen and Salma Paralluelo considered the two principal threats to their clubmate Bonmati.

The Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place in central Paris on Monday, where the winners, as decided by an international jury of football journalists, will be announced.