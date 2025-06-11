Vinicius Junior’s early strike sealed Brazil’s place at the 2026 World Cup with a 1-0 win over Paraguay in Sao Paulo, marking a memorable home debut for head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The former Real Madrid duo reunited in yellow to deliver the crucial result, while Ecuador later booked its own ticket with a scoreless draw at Peru.

Defending champion Argentina, already qualified, remained unbeaten atop South American qualifying after a 1-1 draw with Colombia.

Brazil and Ecuador now sit level on 25 points, with Ecuador edging into second place based on victories. Both teams trail Argentina by 10 points but remain more than six points clear of seventh place with two matches remaining – enough to secure direct qualification.

The top six teams in CONMEBOL qualify automatically for the expanded 48-team World Cup.

Chile will miss a third consecutive World Cup after a 2-0 loss at Bolivia left it in last place in the 10-nation round-robin competition – a result that cost head coach Ricardo Gareca his job.

Uruguay beat Venezuela 2-0 at home with goals from Rodrigo Aguirre and Giorgian De Arrascaeta, inching closer to a direct qualification spot with 24 points.

Venezuela, with 18 points, remains one ahead of Bolivia in the race for seventh place, which grants an intercontinental playoff berth.

Lionel Messi had a quiet night in Argentina’s draw with Colombia in Buenos Aires.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring for the visitors in the 24th minute. Enzo Fernandez was sent off in the 70th minute, to the disappointment of more than 80,000 fans at Monumental de Nunez Stadium.

Julian Alvarez equalized in the 81st with a low, angled shot.

Ancelotti faced some criticism following Thursday’s 0-0 draw with Ecuador, as Brazil played defensively throughout. The Italian coach, who turned 66 on Tuesday, promised a more aggressive approach at Neo Quimica Arena.

He was welcomed by 46,000 fans, including NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who displayed a tifo in yellow and green that read, “Parabens, Carleto” (Portuguese for “Happy birthday, Carleto”).

Gabriel Martinelli replaced midfielder Gerson and was among the best players on the field. Raphinha returned from suspension and frequently troubled Paraguay’s defense. Vinicius Junior operated as a central target man, often sharing that role with Matheus Cunha.

A Paraguay defensive error, followed by a low cross from Cunha and a soft finish from Brazil’s new No. 10, produced the only goal.

“It is for you,” Vinicius told Ancelotti during the celebration.

Despite the low score, the hosts were far more aggressive than in previous qualifiers.

“We needed to win here for our people. Now we have more time to work and see what we can improve,” Vinicius said after the match. He will miss Brazil’s next qualifier against Chile due to suspension. “We need to celebrate this. After September, it’s all about the World Cup.”

After the final whistle, a video clip showing Ancelotti’s first days on the job played on the stadium’s big screens. A raucous celebration erupted, as if the Italian coach had revived a team that three months ago seemed lost and directionless.

Ancelotti said the team remained balanced despite deploying four forwards. He added that Cunha’s role as playmaker could eventually go to Neymar, if the veteran regains full fitness.

“It’s no problem to play with three or four up front. We need 10 players to run, to sacrifice,” Ancelotti said. “Rodrygo did this many times – I know him well. And Neymar will also do it.”

Chile’s golden generation, which won Copa America titles in 2015 and 2016, is now officially out of contention for the next World Cup.

“Sad, I am feeling bad. Never lived something like this. We have to ask people to forgive us,” said veteran Chile striker Alexis Sanchez. “We have to keep working. There’s change already. The golden generation is buried. I am the only one left.”

Bolivia scored in the fifth minute through Miguel Terceros and added a second in the 90th via Enzo Monteiro at 4,150-meter-high El Alto Stadium, just outside La Paz.

Gareca, the 67-year-old Argentine coach who led Peru to the 2018 World Cup, confirmed his resignation at a post-game news conference, ending a 17-match stint that included four wins, four draws and nine losses.

The South American qualifying campaign wraps up in September. Uruguay and Paraguay each need one point to secure direct spots. Uruguay will face Peru and Chile; Paraguay will take on Ecuador and Peru.

Colombia, currently sixth with 22 points, will play Bolivia and Venezuela in must-win matches. Bolivia will chase its first World Cup appearance since 1994 against Colombia and then Brazil. Venezuela will close qualifying against Argentina and Colombia.