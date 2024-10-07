Real Madrid confirmed that Vinicius Junior sustained "a cervical injury" during Saturday's La Liga clash against Villarreal, sidelining the Brazilian forward for an indefinite period.

Following Real's 2-0 victory, head coach Carlo Ancelotti reported that Vinicius had to leave the pitch late in the match due to a neck and shoulder issue.

"He's had a cervical problem and is completely blocked. He's in pain and will be tested in the next few hours," Ancelotti told reporters after the game.

The club later issued a statement revealing the diagnosis: "Following tests carried out on our player Vinicius Junior, he has been diagnosed with a cervical injury. Pending evolution."

Vinicius has been in impressive form this season, netting four goals and providing seven assists in 12 appearances across all competitions.

His return will be crucial as Real Madrid prepares for its first match post-international break against Celta Vigo on Oct. 19.

The club hopes he will be fit for significant clashes against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and Barcelona in La Liga later this month.

However, he is unlikely to participate for Brazil during the October international break, and there has been no official announcement regarding his withdrawal from the national team.

In addition to Vinicius, Real Madrid faces a serious injury crisis.

Dani Carvajal has suffered an ACL injury and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is also out due to a hip problem, and David Alaba continues to recover from a severe knee injury sustained last year.

Brahim Diaz is sidelined with a hamstring issue, though Dani Ceballos returned to the bench against Villarreal after recovering from an ankle injury.

Courtois may return for the next match, but Brahim is out until November, and Alaba might not return until late 2024 or early 2025.