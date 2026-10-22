Vinicius Junior's scoring struggles continued Wednesday as the Brazilian forward failed to find the net in Real Madrid's 4-1 Champions League victory over Leipzig, extending his goal drought for the Spanish club to nine consecutive appearances.

Back in the starting lineup after serving the first match of a four-game domestic suspension, Vinicius struggled to make a decisive impact despite creating a few promising opportunities.

His difficult evening included boos from sections of the Santiago Bernabeu crowd, although some supporters also chanted his name in a show of encouragement.

Kylian Mbappe offered his teammate public support after the match, urging the 26-year-old to remain composed and rediscover his confidence.

"It's actually a very good thing that he's sad because it means he really cares about the team and the fans," Mbappe said. "He needs to stay calm and be proud of who he is, because a great player always has to be proud of who he is, and regain his confidence, because he has the quality."

The crowd's reaction highlighted the pressure mounting on Vinicius, who has scored only twice for club and country this season. His only goal for Madrid came in the team's second La Liga match in August, while his other strike came for Brazil in a September friendly against Australia.

The forward drew criticism midway through the first half when an attempted pass to Jude Bellingham went astray. Bellingham immediately applauded, seemingly encouraging the crowd to support his struggling teammate.

Vinicius later struck a long-range effort that forced Leipzig goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt into a difficult save just before halftime. He also tested the goalkeeper earlier in the first half but could not convert either opportunity.

Although he failed to score, Vinicius played a part in Madrid's second goal, scored by Arda Güler in the 52nd minute.

Coach Jose Mourinho substituted Vinicius in the 70th minute, alongside Alvaro Carreras, and the Brazilian appeared frustrated when he learned he was coming off.

However, he avoided the more demonstrative reaction he had shown after being substituted in Madrid's Champions League match against Roma.

Mourinho defended the forward's performance, insisting the decision reflected the depth of his squad rather than dissatisfaction with his display.

"I think Vini had a good game, he played well tactically," Mourinho told Movistar. "I don't want to say that he's sad, because it's a feeling that only he can explain whether he feels it or not, but his coach is happy."

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Mourinho acknowledged that Madrid expected more from the Brazilian but maintained that Wednesday's performance was encouraging.

"We can always expect more from him, for him to be decisive individually, but I'm pleased with his performance today," Mourinho said. "The change was because we have a deep bench, not because I wasn't happy with how Vinicius played."

Vinicius also received support on social media after the match. Posting on Instagram, he wrote, "Living every moment. Everything passes." Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger responded in the comments, writing, "We love you, brother."

The forward returned to Madrid's lineup after beginning a four-game La Liga suspension imposed following an incident in which he pulled an opponent's hair and aggressively confronted the referee while protesting a decision. Vinicius subsequently said he believed Spanish referees were targeting him.

The suspension will also rule him out of next weekend's Clasico against league leaders Barcelona, adding another setback as he attempts to regain his form.

Madrid, meanwhile, had plenty of other reasons to celebrate Wednesday's victory.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring in the 44th minute, registering his first goal since joining Madrid this season. According to UEFA, the strike marked his ninth season scoring in the Champions League. His previous goal in the competition had come for Manchester City against Villarreal on Oct. 21, 2025, exactly a year earlier.

Mbappe added Madrid's third goal before Yan Diomande, who replaced Vinicius in the 70th minute, completed the scoring with an impressive volley. Leipzig substitute Tidiam Gomis pulled one back in the 85th minute.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also made several important first-half saves to preserve his team's clean sheet until the closing stages.