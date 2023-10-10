Volkan Demirel, the Football Ambassador for the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), has expressed the belief that Türkiye and Italy will be jointly awarded the hosting rights for the 2032 UEFA European Football Championship.

With a pivotal presentation set to take place at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Tuesday, Demirel, alongside delegates from the Italian Football Federation, took a moment to share their thoughts with the press following their final preparations.

Demirel, with a glint of pride in his eyes, began: "Firstly, I must say I am overjoyed and immensely proud on behalf of our nation. The prospect of our name being synonymous with a grand-scale event, the Turkish flag unfurling proudly, fills me with tremendous happiness and pride. Together with Italy, we aim to prepare for a magnificent tournament, welcoming the guests of the European Championship in the best possible way. We eagerly await this moment. We had a wonderful meeting inside, and it was particularly special to engage in dialogue with Gianluigi Buffon."

"Buffon, for me, is and has always been No. 1. He is not only someone I have competed against but also someone I've thoroughly enjoyed watching over the years – one of the finest goalkeepers in the game's history, to the best of my knowledge. Inside, we shared a delightful conversation. He too is brimming with excitement and joy. Hopefully, Italy and Türkiye will come together for a splendid tournament, uniting all football enthusiasts," he added.

Demirel, emphasizing the immense honor of representing Türkiye as a football ambassador, said: "Being a football ambassador and being here today brings me immense joy, pride and honor. Representing Türkiye anywhere is a great privilege for me. To be recognized as an ambassador in such a monumental football event is truly gratifying. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our Federation President. We have faced challenging times, but he has always stood by us, unwavering in his support. If I'm on this stage today, one of the biggest factors is our Federation President. I graciously accept this title with heartfelt gratitude."

Speaking about his upcoming speech at UEFA, Demirel added: "We have a speech to deliver, and those who know Türkiye and its hospitality will understand what we have to offer. With this tournament, we aim to showcase it even better. I'm confident that everything will turn out beautifully. We are a nation rich in culture and history, and I hope to see our country and flag waving high at events like these more often. It's a monumental day; I haven't slept since last night, and I doubt I'll get much sleep tonight either. Excitement, happiness – it's all mixed in, and I hope it turns out exactly as we desire."