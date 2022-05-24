Located at the entrance of Ovacuma village in the Turkish region of Karabük's Safranbolu district, there is a Volkswagen Beetle. But this is no ordinary car.

Two Ovacuma youth painting their beloved VW Beetle in Trabzonspor's colors, Safranbolu, Karabük, northern Turkey, May 24, 2022. (IHA Photo)

Other than being raised above the ground atop a 3-meter (9.84-foot) iron pole, the said Herbie is painted in the colors of the Turkish Süper Lig champion team every year. The "Vosvos" (an affectionate Turkish name for the VW Beetle) took on burgundy-blue colors this year, after the colors of Trabsonspor – this year's champion.

The youth of Ovacuma village, located on the Karabük-Bartın highway, are reported to have painted their Vosvos at the entrance of their village in the colors of this year's champion of the Spor Toto Süper Lig 2021-2022 season.

The car was erected on a pole 17 years ago to promote Ovacuma.

The Herbie in all its glory painted in Trabzonspor's colors this year, Safranbolu, Karabük, northern Turkey, May 24, 2022. (IHA Photo)

Hakan Yaşar, one of the young villagers, stated that the Vosvos placed on a 3-meter high iron pole so that the location of their village could be found more easily, has been painted in the colors of the champion team every year ever since.

"We are celebrating the championship of Trabzonspor after 38 years. Every year, it is our tradition to paint it in the colors of whichever team wins the championship. This year, we painted it burgundy-blue, we are joyous, we are happy. Whichever team becomes the champion, the fans of that team come and paint the car themselves. We are the champions this year," he explained.