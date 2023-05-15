Wanda Nara, with her signature flair, has put all doubts to rest regarding her relationship status with Galatasaray forward Mauro Icardi.

As reported by Marca, in an electrifying live broadcast alongside her sister Zaira, a fan dared to inquire, "Are you in a relationship?" With a knowing smile, Wanda confidently responded, "I am single."

While Wanda made her stance clear, Mauro Icardi wasn't one to stay silent.

In an intriguing move, he shared a photo of himself and Wanda, indulging in the ritualistic delight of sipping Argentine mate together.

Alongside the image, he penned a caption that hinted at the complex dynamics of their connection, stating, "My Turkish soap opera. Or Argentine."

This captivating saga took center stage when Wanda herself appeared on LAM (America TV) to shed light on her current circumstances.

Amid a whirlwind of speculations, she graciously addressed the question of whether she was involved with L-Gante or considering a professional collaboration with China Suarez.

Setting the record straight, Wanda expressed: "Elian and I share an incredible friendship. I genuinely believe in the profound bond between a man and a woman. We can peacefully share a bed with no romantic entanglements."

With warmth in her voice, she continued: "We are extremely close friends. I hold his family dear, and he reciprocates that sentiment toward mine. Our moments together are filled with positivity and harmony."

Making a subtle reference to the infamous Bresh party, which incidentally hosted China Suarez as well, Wanda said: "Yes, I did see her there. I arrived fashionably early, and then the throngs of people followed suit. To be honest, I have no qualms with anyone. My memory tends to fade easily, if not for the incessant reminders from you all," alluding to the potential work ties with Icardi's former flame.

In a world where love, friendship, and fame intertwine, Wanda Nara has deftly navigated the intricate web of relationships, leaving her fans captivated by her every move.