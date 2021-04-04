Premier League's sixth-placed West Ham and eighth-placed Everton face key tests to their European aspirations as they go up against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace, respectively, on Monday.

West Ham United manager David Moyes said he does not expect to see his best players lining up to leave the London club if it fails to secure a top-four spot in the Premier League this season.

After finishing 16th last season, West Ham has made huge improvements this campaign to sit sixth in the table on 49 points from 29 matches, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand.

Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek have been instrumental in the club's transformation and have attracted the attention of some of the Premier League's heavyweights, while Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard has impressed after arriving in January.

"We were just avoiding relegation last year when we signed Tomas. We brought him in to help us avoid relegation. And Declan was playing in that relegation team," Moyes said.

"All those boys would be saying a massive thank you to West Ham for helping them get their careers back on track and putting them in the right direction. If we make the Champions League, I don't see that has to be the reason that we can keep them."

Moyes said the progress West Ham has made this season should persuade his top players to stay.

"I think the biggest thing any footballer wants to see is that the club is making progress and individually they are making progress," he said.

"Any clubs can make offers but we've have not had any big offers for any of them. I hope we don't get any but if we do we would consider them."

Everton gets Rodriguez boost

Everton, in the meantime, will be boosted by the return of playmaker James Rodriguez for Monday's home game against Crystal Palace, after being out for more than a month due to a calf problem, manager Carlo Ancelotti said.

Rodriguez, who has five goals and four assists in the league this season, last played in Everton's 2-0 Merseyside derby win over Liverpool at Anfield on Feb. 20.

"James is in good condition and he trained well during the break," Ancelotti said Friday. "It is important for us to have him back at his best.

"He is going to put more quality in our attacking play."

Midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin will be available for the first time since August 2019 after recovering from serious hamstring and Achilles tendon injuries.

"We are really pleased to have him back but we have to consider the fact he didn't play for at least one year and a half," Ancelotti said.

"I don't know if he is going to play on Monday but, for sure, he will be available."

Everton is eighth with 46 points after 28 games, while Palace is 12th with 37 points after 29 games.