Hiba Abouk, a Spanish actress and the estranged wife of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Achraf Hakimi, has reportedly filed for divorce after Hakimi was accused of attempting to rape a 24-year-old woman.

In a story breaking the internet, Abouk, 12 years older than Hakimi, reportedly requested half of his properties but was surprised to discover that all his assets are in his mother's name.

Hakimi, a 24-year-old Moroccan football player, has a net worth of around $24 million, with approximately 80% of his PSG wage going directly into his mother's bank account.

Despite the serious allegations against him, Hakimi has maintained his innocence and believes the woman is trying to extort him.

The couple married in 2020 and have two children, Amin and Naim, but unfortunately, Abouk did not support her husband during the rape investigation.

The absence of property under Hakimi's name has spurred conjecture on social media regarding his potential pursuit of a share of Abouk's financial assets.

However, this appears to be an improbable scenario, as the couple has children and the PSG right back would not wish to instigate a situation that could potentially jeopardize their well-being.

Abouk, hailing from Tunisian and Libyan descent, reportedly possesses a net worth of around $2 million. This figure could have gone up to $8.5 million if Hakimi had ownership of his assets.

Her financial prosperity stemmed from her professional television career, having pursued studies in drama school in Spain.

Despite the serious allegations against him, Hakimi's financial management has earned him accolades from various celebrities.

Francis Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight, praised Hakimi's financial acumen by calling his actions a "master class" in a tweet.

Andrew Tate, a polarizing public figure currently mired in his own legal issues due to rape allegations, similarly commended Hakimi.

Meanwhile, three of Tate's accusers, who claim he abused them in the United Kingdom in 2014 and 2015, are crowdfunding their lawsuit against him.

Tate is currently under house arrest in Romania for a similar investigation.

Hakimi was accused of attempting to commit rape against a woman at his residence on Feb. 25, during a period when his partner Abouk and their children were away.