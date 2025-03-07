When Rana Özdemir realized how few women held leadership roles in football, she decided to change the game – literally.

Teaming up with 15 like-minded women from different professions, Özdemir founded Hanzadespor, a club poised to make its mark in Izmir’s 2nd Amateur League.

Özdemir’s passion for the sport ignited through her husband, a football club manager in Güzelbahçe.

After six years of watching from the stands, she saw an opportunity to bring more women into the sport – not just on the pitch, but in the boardroom.

In December, she and her team of dedicated women officially launched Hanzadespor, naming the club after her daughter.

The squad, composed of volunteer players, is gearing up for its league debut this Sunday.

With a roster of 40, including an under-11 squad, the team is already making waves in local football circles.

Passion and inclusion

Özdemir, an accountant by profession, says every woman in the management team shares a connection to football – whether through coaching husbands or football-playing children.

“Our board includes housewives, hairdressers and tailors. We’re all in the stands on weekends and try to attend training sessions. This isn’t just about playing football – it’s about building something greater. Our goal? To climb to the 1st League,” she said.

She emphasized the positive impact of female leadership in the sport. “With women and children in the stands, the atmosphere is more respectful. People are more mindful.”

Challenging gender norms

Club executive Birben Yontar, a café owner, has followed football for years through her son. She acknowledges the skepticism surrounding female leadership in the sport.

“Many still see football as a ‘man's game,’ but why shouldn’t women be in charge too? We deliberately built a female-led management team because we believe in bringing a different energy to the game,” Yontar said.

Elvan Kalındamar, another executive and an accountant, echoed the sentiment. “I’ve been around football because of my husband, who’s a coach. This initiative felt like a natural step.”

Head coach Erhan Daşdelen sees Hanzadespor as a groundbreaking project.

“We want to showcase the strength of Turkish women through football. This is a first for all of us, but I believe we’ll make an impact,” he said. “Football is too often seen as a male-dominated sport. That needs to change. There’s too much aggression in the game. We aim to challenge that.”

Team captain Erdi Yılmaz believes the club’s unique leadership structure will drive success.

“Women bring a different approach – more understanding and inclusive. That has helped create a strong team spirit. Hopefully, we’ll end this season as champions,” Yılmaz said.

Midfielder Yiğit Yıldırır agreed, highlighting the family-like atmosphere under the club’s female leadership.