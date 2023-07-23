The Women's World Cup kicked off in a blaze of excitement as host countries Australia and New Zealand welcomed football fans from around the globe.

The opening match, featuring Australia against Ireland, saw a thrilling showdown on the field, but unfortunately, the event was tainted by an arguably "sexist" remark made by Channel Seven's commentator, David Basheer.

Amid the electric atmosphere at Sydney's Stadium Australia, where a record-breaking crowd of 75,784 fervently cheered on their teams, Australia managed to secure a victory with a second-half penalty courtesy of Steph Catley.

However, amid the enthusiasm, Basheer's observation about Australian midfielder Katrina Gorry left many bewildered and angered.

"The smile says it all from Katrina Gorry," he commented before adding, "Certainly, motherhood has not blunted her competitive instincts, that's for sure. She is one fighter for Australia."

While Basheer may have intended to praise Gorry's resilience, his choice of words sparked a firestorm of criticism.

Writer Dr. Victoria Fielding took to Twitter to question the commentator's assumption, stating, "Can the male commentating the Matilda's Ireland game please refrain from suggesting it's great a player's competitive instinct hasn't changed since she had a child? Why on earth would a woman's sporting drive change through childbirth? You wouldn't say it to a father playing sport."

Comedian Dan Ilic echoed the sentiment, humorously pointing out, "Don't know if that commentator has ever met a mother ... the most instinctively competitive people on earth."

The backlash continued as viewers expressed their outrage, calling the remark "archaic" and "disgraceful," especially in the context of celebrating women in sports and advocating for gender equality.

Katrina Gorry, a talented midfielder, had taken a brief hiatus from the sport to give birth to her daughter, Harper, in 2021 after undergoing IVF treatment.

Her dedication and determination returned her to the Australian squad in April of the following year, proving that motherhood never diminishes her competitive spirit or prowess on the field.

As the Women's World Cup continues with more thrilling matches, the focus remains on celebrating the remarkable achievements of these athletes, regardless of their gender or parental status.