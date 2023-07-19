The anticipation is palpable as the Women's World Cup now expanded to a monumental 32 teams, commences in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday.

Stealing the spotlight is the United States, resolute in their quest for a remarkable third consecutive title. This tournament edition symbolizes a rapid expansion, a testament to the soaring popularity of women's football across the globe, transcending its traditional stronghold in the U.S.

With a multitude of European powerhouses eager to challenge the reigning champions, the battle for glory promises to be an enthralling spectacle.

Amid this thrilling backdrop, Australia emerges as the host nation, kindling hopes of a heroic campaign buoyed by their talismanic leader, Sam Kerr.

They seek to harness the advantage of playing on home soil and surge all the way to the grand finale in Sydney on Aug. 20.

However, the significance of this World Cup goes far beyond the sheer number of participating nations.

FIFA has tripled the prize money compared to the previous edition in 2019.

The prize pool, which also encompasses compensation for clubs releasing their players, has skyrocketed from $50 million to a staggering $152 million.

This exponential increase reflects the booming era of women's football, validated by the immense turnouts witnessed at the club and international matches, particularly in Europe.

Nonetheless, it is crucial to acknowledge that this prize fund pales compared to the colossal $440 million awarded at the 2022 Men's World Cup in Qatar.

Moreover, a nerve-wracking standoff regarding the sale of broadcast rights in major European countries, including Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, was only resolved recently, just weeks before the tournament's kickoff.

Avoiding the grim possibility of a television blackout, FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed his discontent with the broadcasters' insufficient financial offers.

He emphasized the need for broadcasters and sponsors to do more to elevate women's football.

His call to action resonated with the progressive shift in global perspectives, with the Women's World Cup transcending the boundaries of sports to become an emblematic cultural moment.

An undeniable impediment for European audiences lies in the significant time difference, with London and Paris trailing behind Sydney by nine and eight hours, respectively.

Megan Rapinoe, the revered superstar of the U.S. team, passionately underscores the missed opportunity of not tuning in. She boldly proclaims that this tournament epitomizes the paramount women's sporting event worldwide, signifying a paradigm shift on a global scale.

Rapinoe herself played a pivotal role in the U.S. team's fight for equal pay, culminating in a historic collective bargaining agreement last year.

As a result, the men's and women's teams now share World Cup prize money equally, demonstrating progress toward gender parity.

The infographics show FIFA Women's World rankings ahead of the 2023 Women's World Cup. (AFP Photo)

The journey leading up to this World Cup has been rife with challenges.

Canada's national team, reigning Olympic champions, threatened to strike due to issues about pay, funding and contractual disputes.

France experienced their own turmoil, with players rebelling against conditions within their national team setup, leading to a change in the coaching staff.

Consequently, several prominent players from both countries will be absent from the tournament, afflicted by a disheartening wave of severe knee injuries.

England spearheads the European charge, bolstered by their status as reigning European champions.

Joining them are formidable contenders such as Germany, Olympic silver medallists Sweden and the Netherlands, runners-up in the previous edition of the Women's World Cup.

The European armada ventures into the Southern Hemisphere's winter, driven by lofty expectations and an unwavering dream of lifting the coveted trophy.

England ignites their campaign against Haiti, one of the many debutants in the World Cup, in a scintillating clash in Brisbane on July 22.

Simultaneously, the U.S., defending their title, embark on their quest for glory as they face Vietnam on the same day.

The excitement crescendos as the tournament unfolds, beginning with New Zealand challenging mighty Norway, led by the incomparable Ada Hegerberg, the recipient of the 2018 Ballon d'Or.

The infographics show the 2023 Women's World Cup initial group standings. (AFP Photo)

In Sydney, Australia's journey commences against the Republic of Ireland, promising an electrifying encounter.

As the Women's World Cup commences, the stage is set for an enthralling spectacle where dreams will be forged, heroes will rise and football will transcend boundaries.

The monumental growth of women's football, coupled with the fervor of the fans and the irresistible lure of the game, guarantees that this landmark month will etch itself into the annals of sporting history.