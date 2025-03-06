FIFA President Gianni Infantino has confirmed that the 2026 men’s World Cup final will feature a halftime show for the first time in tournament history.

The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with the final scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

This announcement breaks a long-standing tradition, as there has never been a halftime show at any World Cup final, dating back to the first competition in 1930.

Speaking at a World Cup event in Dallas, Infantino revealed, “I can confirm the first-ever halftime show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York/New Jersey, in association with Global Citizen.”

He added that the performance would be a historic moment, worthy of the world's biggest sporting event.

FIFA will collaborate with advocacy group Global Citizen and British band Coldplay to produce the halftime show.

While Coldplay, who performed at the 2016 Super Bowl halftime show, may not perform in 2026, Infantino stated the band’s members would help curate a lineup of artists for the event.

Details on how FIFA will adjust the traditional 15-minute halftime break remain unclear.

Infantino did not specify whether the performance would extend the usual break, similar to the Super Bowl halftime shows.

While World Cup finals have never had halftime performances, music has played a significant role in major football events.

Recent World Cup tournaments have featured official songs, and the Champions League final often includes musical performances before the match, such as Lenny Kravitz in 2023.

In addition to the halftime show, Infantino also announced a “takeover” of New York’s Times Square for the third-place playoff and final, further cementing the grand scale of the 2026 World Cup.

The opening match will take place in Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca on June 11, 2026, with the expanded tournament featuring 48 teams and 104 matches.

FIFA’s full details on the halftime show and other special events will be released as the tournament draws nearer.