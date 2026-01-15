FIFA said it received more than half a billion ticket requests for the 2026 World Cup during the latest sales phase, underscoring massive global demand despite fan backlash over high prices.

Germany generated the most applications outside the three host nations, the United States, Mexico and Canada, FIFA said late Wednesday.

The sales window, which ran from Dec. 11 through Tuesday, marked the first time fans could apply for individual tickets tied to specific group-stage matches and teams.

Applicants will be informed as early as Feb. 5 whether they were successful in the random draw.

Fans who are unsuccessful in this phase will have another chance to purchase tickets during a second sales period, which will run until the end of the tournament.

“Half a billion ticket requests in just over a month is more than demand; it’s a global statement,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

During the sales period, FIFA introduced a new ticket category for loyal fans in response to worldwide protests over pricing. The new “Supporter Entry Tier” applies to all 48 World Cup teams and all matches across Canada, Mexico and the United States from June 11 to July 19.

However, availability in the lower-priced category is limited. FIFA allocates 8% of tickets per match to each participating team’s supporters through their national associations, with only 10% of that allocation available under the new pricing tier.