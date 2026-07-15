The halftime break during Sunday's FIFA World Cup final is expected to last between 20 and 25 minutes as FIFA prepares to stage the first Super Bowl-style halftime show in the tournament's history at MetLife Stadium, officially known as New York New Jersey Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The expanded interval will feature an approximately 11-minute musical performance headlined by Madonna, Shakira and K-pop sensation BTS, with Justin Bieber joining the lineup after being announced earlier this month. FIFA expects the show to become one of the defining entertainment moments of the tournament while attempting to minimize disruption to the match itself.

Although FIFA officials expect the total halftime break to be around 20 minutes, one option under consideration is to allow players the traditional 15-minute interval before beginning the live performance. Final timing will depend on operational factors, including player movement, stage installation, broadcast requirements and the referee's approval.

The Laws of the Game, governed by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), state that halftime should not exceed 15 minutes. However, competition regulations can permit adjustments for major events, making a longer break possible under FIFA's tournament guidelines.

FIFA has already tested a similar concept. During the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final at the same venue, halftime lasted approximately 24 minutes because of a performance featuring Coldplay, J Balvin, Doja Cat, Tems and Emmanuel Kelly.

Organizers have stressed that Sunday's show will remain considerably shorter than a typical Super Bowl halftime performance. Produced in partnership with Global Citizen, the event also aims to raise awareness and support for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which promotes access to quality education and football opportunities around the world.

The halftime production has been curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and will also feature Burna Boy, renowned Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the PS22 Chorus alongside members of Coldplay. The lineup blends pop, Latin, K-pop, Afrobeats and orchestral music in an effort to reflect the global reach of the World Cup.

The entertainment begins well before kickoff. FIFA's closing ceremony is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. local time, with appearances by Tom Cruise, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and popular YouTube creator IShowSpeed. Jennifer Hudson will perform the United States national anthem before the match.

The World Cup final kicks off at 3 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET).

Spain secured its place in the championship match with a 2-0 semifinal victory over France on Tuesday in Dallas. Mikel Oyarzabal converted a first-half penalty before Pedro Porro added a second goal after the break to send the 2010 champions into their second World Cup final.

Spain will face either defending champion Argentina or England, who meet Wednesday in the second semifinal in Atlanta.

The extended halftime represents one of the most significant changes to the World Cup final's presentation, as FIFA looks to combine football's biggest match with a global entertainment spectacle while balancing the sport's traditions, broadcast demands and player welfare.