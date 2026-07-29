Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha's remarkable World Cup breakthrough earned him a dream move to Chilean powerhouse Colo-Colo, but the 40-year-old could be forced to leave behind the name that made him a global sensation because of league regulations.

Vozinha, whose heroics for Cape Verde turned him into one of the surprise stars of the World Cup, joined Colo-Colo as a free agent after his contract with Portuguese second-division club GD Chaves expired earlier this summer. However, Chilean Primera División rules prohibit players from wearing nicknames on the back of their jerseys, creating an unexpected obstacle before he has even made his debut.

Unless the regulations are relaxed, the goalkeeper will not be allowed to wear "Vozinha" on his shirt. Instead, he must use part or all of his legal surname, meaning supporters could soon see "Evora," "Dias" or "Evora Dias" across the back of his jersey. His full birth name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias.

Under league rules, clubs that ignore the naming policy risk fines, while the player would automatically receive a yellow card.

Colo-Colo have already appealed for an exemption, hoping to capitalize on the worldwide recognition Vozinha gained during the World Cup.

Chilean Football Association president Pablo Milad confirmed the request is under review.

"There is already a formal request from Colo-Colo," Milad said. "We will analyze it in the coming hours and notify the club of the decision."

Milad also praised the veteran goalkeeper, saying his arrival would benefit both the club and Chilean soccer.

"It will be an attraction for the fans," he said. "You can't tell he's 40 years old. He looks very agile and dynamic. He will be an asset and something interesting for Colo-Colo, and it's great that he chose to come here to an important club in our football."

The naming dispute is more than an administrative issue. It also threatens what could have been a significant marketing opportunity for Colo-Colo.

Before the World Cup, Vozinha was largely unknown outside African football. After being released by Chaves just weeks before the tournament, he entered the competition without a club and little international recognition despite a career that included stops in Cape Verde, Angola, Moldova, Cyprus, Slovakia and Portugal.

Everything changed in the United States.

Vozinha produced a series of standout performances as World Cup newcomers Cape Verde stunned the soccer world. He helped his country earn scoreless draws against eventual champions Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia before delivering another inspired display in a thrilling 3-2 extra-time defeat to Argentina in the round of 32.

His fearless shot-stopping and leadership quickly made him one of the tournament's breakout stars, transforming him from an unemployed veteran into one of the most recognizable goalkeepers in international soccer.

The impact extended well beyond the field.

His Instagram following exploded from fewer than 50,000 before the tournament to nearly 30 million afterward, giving Colo-Colo a rare opportunity to connect with a massive global audience. Club officials had hoped that worldwide recognition would translate into increased shirt sales featuring the now-famous "Vozinha" name.

If the exemption is denied, however, supporters looking to buy the jersey of Cape Verde's World Cup hero will instead find his lesser-known family name on the back.

Despite reported interest from Spanish side Real Betis and clubs in Saudi Arabia following his World Cup performances, Vozinha opted to join Colo-Colo on a contract through the end of the season, with an option to extend for another year.

The move will also see him share the locker room with former Bayern Munich and Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal, who returned to his boyhood club in 2024.