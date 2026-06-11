The largest World Cup in tournament history kicked off Thursday with co-hosts Mexico taking an early lead against South Africa in the opening match.

Amid escalating protests and social tensions in Mexico's capital, more than 80,000 fans made their way to Mexico City Stadium, better known as Azteca Stadium. It got a much-needed facelift ahead of the 48-team tournament that Mexico is co-hosting alongside the United States and Canada.

Before the kickoff, the crowd was entertained by Colombian singer Shakira and a host of performers in an opening ceremony.

This view shows the Mexican and South African flags during the opening ceremony ahead of the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between Mexico and South Africa at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico, June 11, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Mexico's Julian Quinones scored the first goal of the tournament.

The 29-year-old struck in the ninth minute, his powerful shot going between the legs of the South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

It was the earliest first goal at a World Cup since 2006, when Philipp Lahm netted for Germany against Costa Rica after six minutes.

Azteca Stadium is the first venue to host three World Cup openers, after doing so at the 1970 and 1986 tournaments.

It is the eighth opening match of a World Cup for the Mexicans, who had previously lost five and drawn the last two, including against South Africa in the 2010 World Cup.

South Africa are playing in their first World Cup since hosting the 2010 tournament. Bafana Bafana also played in the 1998 and 2002 editions.

South Africa's defender #06 Aubrey Modiba, Mexico's midfielder #25 Roberto Alvarado, South Africa's midfielder #13 Sphephelo Sithole and South Africa's midfielder #04 Teboho Mokoena fight for the ball during the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between Mexico and South Africa at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico, June 11, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Mexico arrived with an eight-match unbeaten streak and have not lost since last November, when Paraguay beat them in a friendly.

The Mexican team is led by the 67-year-old coach Javier Aguirre, who is in his third stint with the national team.