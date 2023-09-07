Lionel Messi stands as a colossus among men, once again thrusting himself into the limelight, leading the charge as the top nominee for the men's Ballon d'Or, following his stellar role in propelling Argentina to World Cup glory.

During the grand spectacle in Qatar last winter, Messi, now donning the Inter Miami jersey, played the role of Argentina's chief inspiration, orchestrating a symphony of success that resonated across the globe.

Scoring seven goals during the tournament, his virtuosity on the pitch left an indelible mark and cemented his status as a footballing deity and arguably the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T).

However, Messi's journey to claim an unprecedented eighth Ballon d'Or title is not without fierce competition.

Among the 30-man shortlist, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka are ready to stake their claim to the prestigious prize.

Haaland, the goal-scoring juggernaut, set the footballing world ablaze with his remarkable feat of 52 goals for the treble-winning Manchester City last season.

His inclusion and seven of his City compatriots underscores the club's dominance in world football.

Former captain Ilkay Gündoğan, who now calls Barcelona home, World Cup-winner Julian Alvarez, defensive stalwart Ruben Dias, midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne, the indomitable Rodri and the ever-so-talented Bernardo Silva all make the cut.

Meanwhile, England's Harry Kane, fresh from scoring an astounding 40 goals for both club and country, embarks on a new chapter at Bayern Munich, poised to make his mark on the global stage.

England's youthful talents, Bellingham and Saka, now wearing the colors of Real Madrid and Arsenal, respectively, are also on the list, having showcased their exceptional abilities during stellar campaigns.

The Premier League, a hotbed of footballing talent, boasts several more nominees.

Aston Villa's World Cup-winning goalkeeper, Emi Martinez, Liverpool's prolific forward Mohamed Salah and Arsenal's midfield maestro Martin Odegaard join this prestigious roster.

However, there's a surprising absence this year – Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

His move to Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr might have taken him out of the spotlight, but his legacy endures.

In the women's category, England's Rachel Daly, Georgia Stanway, Millie Bright and the exceptional Mary Earps have earned their places on the shortlist for the Ballon d'Or following their inspiring journey to the World Cup final.

Goalkeeper Earps emerged as the Golden Glove winner, showcasing her defensive prowess with four clean sheets during the tournament.

Daly, the Women's Super League top scorer, adds firepower to the list.

In the women's category, Spain's Aitana Bonmati is the frontrunner, having captained her team to victory.

Spain's Aitana Bonmati celebrates with the trophy during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia-New Zealand 2023 final match against England at Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia, Aug. 20, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Her teammate, Olga Carmona, who etched her name into history with the winning goal in the final, is also in the running.

Ahead of the grand unveiling of the winners, one thing is certain – Oct. 30 will be a night to remember in Paris as the world gathers to honor the past year's footballing titans.