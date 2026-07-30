FIFA's controversial proposal to open the commercial rights of the FIFA World Cup to private investors has sparked a wave of opposition across world football, with governing bodies, leagues, federations and European Union officials warning the plan could fundamentally alter the game's future.

The backlash intensified Wednesday after FIFA confirmed plans to establish a new commercial subsidiary, FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), valued at approximately $20 billion, to oversee the commercial rights of the World Cup and other FIFA competitions.

While FIFA would retain majority control, it aims to sell minority stakes of up to 20% to long-term investors and raise about $4.2 billion.

Critics argue the proposal prioritizes financial interests over football's integrity and raises serious concerns about governance, transparency and conflicts of interest.

Governance risks

European Commissioner for Sport Glenn Micallef delivered one of the strongest rebukes yet, accusing FIFA of allowing commercial ambitions to overshadow the sport itself.

"The relentless commercialization of football has become corrosive," Micallef wrote on X, arguing that the governing body's proposal raises profound questions about governance, independence and conflicts of interest.

He warned that aligning FIFA's regulatory authority with private financial interests could undermine the sport and noted that sporting regulations remain subject to European Union competition law whenever they have economic consequences.

Micallef also urged national football associations to consult clubs, leagues, players, supporters and other stakeholders before taking any position.

"Commercial success should strengthen football, not consume it. Hands off our game," he wrote.

FIFA has crossed a line

UEFA quickly emerged as the leading opponent of the proposal, arguing football's governance cannot become an investment product.

"The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade, especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially," UEFA said.

"None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA's to sell."

The European governing body later criticized reports that FIFA had given member associations a deadline to support the proposal or lose access to a larger financial package.

"Today we have learned of FIFA's deadline to associations to support their proposals or have the one-off payout offer withdrawn. This says everything you need to know about this plan," UEFA said.

The organization added that widespread opposition continues to grow throughout football.

"FIFA cannot continue to use our sport to enrich themselves and their friends. We can grow the game correctly. It's time to prioritize associations, clubs, leagues, players and fans."

Consultation demands

Resistance quickly spread beyond Europe.

CONCACAF said it only became aware of the proposal through media reports and criticized FIFA for failing to consult key stakeholders before unveiling such a significant initiative.

"We are deeply concerned by the lack of due process," the confederation said, adding that every decision affecting football should be guided by good governance, transparency and long-term stewardship.

The Asian Football Confederation echoed similar concerns, saying it supports innovation but was disappointed that such a far-reaching proposal had been announced before member associations and confederations had the opportunity to fully examine its governance, legal, commercial and strategic implications.

The Confederation of African Football said its executive committee will meet next week to evaluate the proposal, while South America's CONMEBOL and Oceania's OFC had yet to publicly outline their positions.

Combined, UEFA, CONCACAF and the AFC represent 143 of FIFA's 211 member associations, highlighting the scale of global concern surrounding the proposal.

Widespread criticism

Several of Europe's leading football associations also questioned the proposal.

England's Football Association said it had been "completely unaware" of the plan and expressed concern over both the process and the governance principles involved.

French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo said member associations had not been consulted on a proposal that could reshape football's future.

The Danish, Dutch, Swedish and Romanian football associations all expressed concern, with Romania's federation going further by suspending discussions over backing FIFA President Gianni Infantino for another term until more information becomes available.

Only Czech Football Association president David Trunda offered cautious support, saying he could see potential benefits but acknowledged that far more details were needed.

Opposition also came from Europe's leading domestic competitions.

European Leagues, backed by the Premier League and Italy's Serie A, rejected the proposal outright, calling it a reckless and divisive development.

"The World Cup should not be for sale," the organization said. "Its value has been created by leagues, clubs, players and supporters, not by FIFA alone."

Spain's LaLiga also rejected the proposal, stressing that football's future must be shaped through transparency, accountability and inclusive decision-making.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas took direct aim at Infantino.

"FIFA's competitions and commercial rights are not Gianni Infantino's personal property," Tebas wrote on social media.

"Anyone who mixes politics, discipline, money and power without transparency is not fit to lead anything."

The European Football Clubs organization also demanded meaningful consultation before any decision of such magnitude is made.

No to private ownership

FIFPRO Europe warned that transforming the World Cup into an investable financial asset would permanently change the incentives driving elite football.

The players' union said introducing private capital into FIFA competitions could fundamentally reshape the environment in which professional footballers compete and build their careers.

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter also condemned the proposal.

"Football belongs to the people," Blatter told Reuters.

"If FIFA were transferred into a profit-oriented corporate structure, it would lose its soul."

He later added that FIFA is merely the guardian of the World Cup, not its owner.

Infantino's defense

Facing mounting criticism, Infantino insisted the project remains only a proposal and not a finalized decision.

In a video message released by FIFA, he described FFE as "an opportunity but not an obligation."

"It's part of a democratic process, a consultation process, and above all it is an opportunity but not an obligation," Infantino said.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks during the 50th Ordinary UEFA Congress at Brussels Expo, Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 12, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

He argued that FIFA has failed to fully capitalize on the commercial value of its competitions and said additional expertise is needed to unlock new revenue streams that would benefit all 211 member associations.

According to FIFA, the new company would manage sponsorship, broadcasting, licensing and commercial operations while FIFA would retain exclusive authority over football governance, competitions, regulations and the international match calendar.

Infantino insisted fans would ultimately benefit because increased revenues would help develop football worldwide.

Investor interests

Despite widespread criticism from football stakeholders, investor appetite appears significant.

A source familiar with the process said JPMorgan, which is helping FIFA secure outside investment, has already received substantial interest even before formal fundraising begins.

According to documents circulated to member associations, FIFA plans to launch formal investor outreach in August, receive expressions of interest in September and complete fundraising by October.

Media reports also claimed FIFA has told member associations they could each receive $40 million if they support the proposal before a September deadline. FIFA has said implementation would still require approval from both a majority of its member associations and the FIFA Council.

The Times also reported discussions have included investment firm Thrive Capital, founded by Joshua Kushner, and a JPMorgan division that previously backed the failed European Super League, though FIFA denied reports suggesting Infantino could personally lead the commercial company after leaving office.

Football's future at risk

The proposal represents one of the most ambitious commercial restructuring plans in FIFA's history and has reignited long-standing tensions over the governance of world football.

Supporters argue it could unlock billions of dollars in new revenue for the global game, particularly for smaller associations.

Opponents counter that introducing private investment into the World Cup risks placing commercial returns ahead of football's long-term interests, turning the sport's most iconic competition into a financial asset rather than a shared global institution.